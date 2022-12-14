RELIGION: Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!

"Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!"

Many of us can still remember television's Jim Nabors as Private Gomer Pyle, USMC, his eyes closed, a broad smile creasing his face, weaving his head and shoulders back and forth as he said that phrase. Surprises always pleased Gomer. He accepted them as gifts.

Maybe that's because Gomer was easy to surprise. He was naïve and rather simple. His heart was pure and he always assumed the best in -- and expected the best from -- people. Even when people, or the world, for that matter, didn't meet his expectations he was able to put a positive spin on it.

His foil, Sargent Vince Carter, on the other hand, never liked surprises. He liked order, neatness and predictability. He did everything in his power to prevent and avoid surprises -- even the good ones.

So, consequently, he was never prepared for the surprises that life inevitably threw at him. And, with Gomer in his platoon, those surprises came fast and often.

The season of Advent calls us to channel our inner Gomer Pyle, to prepare ourselves for the greatest surprise of all so, on that day, we can receive and celebrate it as a gift.

Allow me to introduce to you what may be a new word for some of you: vicissitudes.

It means changes. In particular, it means the changes that happen in the normal course of events, the many and various changes that come through maturation or growth or development, changes that we should expect but somehow always manage to catch us by surprise.

The key to enjoying the pleasant surprises and mitigating the unpleasant ones is to be ready for them...

Peace,

Skip

-- Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.