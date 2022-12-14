The Weekly Vista
Post-Thanksgiving stroll

by Bennett Horne | December 14, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This wild turkey, who must have felt it was OK to be out in public now that Thanksgiving has passed, was recently seen taking a stroll near a busy roadway on the outskirts of Bella Vista.

