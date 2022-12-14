The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | December 14, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/Pet of the Week This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jenny, a 6-year-old female gray tabby whose owner recently passed away. Jenny needs to be an only cat. She is current on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Jenny, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

