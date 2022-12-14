Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jenny, a 6-year-old female gray tabby whose owner recently passed away. Jenny needs to be an only cat in her new "fur-ever" home. She is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Jenny, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

