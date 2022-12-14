NWA outdoor briefs - Start the new year right with a hike

Hike in the new year

The Ozark Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will each host guided First Day hikes Sunday, Jan. 1.

Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society will host a First Day hike at 10 a.m. All hikers are welcome. Meet at Compton Gardens, 312 N. Main St. in Bentonville near the group of bears sculpture.

The hike is four miles, rated easy, on paved and gravel trails around Park Springs and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. No pets please.

At Hobb State Park, a 4-mile hike will be from 10 a.m.-noon on the Bashore Loop of the Hidden Diversity multiuse trail. A hike of one-third of a mile will be from 11-11:45 a.m. on the Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center. A hike of 1.5 miles will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on the Shaddox Hollow Trail.

Corps offers off-season camping

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.

Catch a rainbow trout

Each fall and winter, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks rainbow trout in small urban lakes across Arkansas for winter fishing. Stocked lakes around the region include Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park Lake in Springdale, Torraine Lake and Wells Lake in Fort Smith and Van Buren Municipal pond.

The daily limit is five trout. Anglers 16 and older must carry an Arkansas fishing license and trout permit. Call the Game and Fish stocking information line, (866) 540-3474, for the latest trout stocking information.

Give camping, archery gifts

Gift cards for the holiday season are available for camping at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and day passes to The Quiver archery range, both in Bentonville.

At Coler, gift cards are good for a two-night stay on a small tent platform. To purchase cards, call (479) 364-0168 Thursdays through Mondays.

Gift cards to The Quiver may be purchased at the range located at Osage Park, 1701 S.W. F St. in Bentonville from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to peelcompton.org to order gift cards online.

Catch and release trout

Catch and release trout fishing season is open at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville, Mo.

Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Feb. 13.

Anglers may use flies only. All trout must be released immediately. Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit.

Cruises set sail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat cruises to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children age 6-12. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Advance reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.