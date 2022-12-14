NWA EDITORIAL | Pearl Harbor’s lasting message shuns isolation

Eighty-one years ago.

When something -- even something big -- happened more than eight decades ago, it's easy for its anniversary to pass without much impact on the daily lives of people today. It is, after all, a busy time of year, full of holiday shopping for many, religious observances for some and merry gatherings with families and friends.

It's that time when nonprofit groups plead to be considered as people seem more likely to act on their spirit of generosity, perhaps mindful of resonant calls to love others and to remember it is more blessed to give than to receive. We read that somewhere, anyway.

The anniversary we mention is, of course, Dec. 7.

It's a day when Delaware, in 1787, became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, setting the nation on course to adopt one of the most consequential documents in history.

It's when, in 1862, Union and Confederate soldiers clashed, with heavy casualties, in a battle at a village known as Prairie Grove in Arkansas. The contest was effectively a stalemate, but had the effect of giving control of northwest Arkansas to Union forces.

In 1972, Dec. 7 saw the launch of Apollo 17, the last manned mission to land on the Moon's surface, just more than three years after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot there.

But for Americans, the mention of Dec. 7 mostly recalls, or should, a date Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared would "live in infamy." In 1941, the nation remained divided on whether the conflict in Europe merited direct American involvement. The war had begun a little more than two years earlier when Germany's Adolf Hitler invaded Poland -- earlier if you consider expansion-minded Japan's war with China. But it was Germany's imperialism that drew Great Britain and France into war in 1939.

American attitudes of isolationism remained strong despite the spreading war in Europe. The United States had its own problems, not the least of which was trying to recover from the Great Depression. World War II expanded into a true world war as Americans watched and embraced official neutrality. "America first" was policy. Standing against totalitarianism and for liberty in Europe was, in the view of many Americans, Europe's problem.

In the aftermath of Japan's Dec. 7, 1941, bombardment on U.S. forces in Hawaii, the almost universal cry became "Remember Pearl Harbor." At first, it seemed a crushing defeat, but the nation responded to marshal the military and public appetite for revenge against an enemy who pulled off a surprise attack. Japan's allies, Germany and Italy, quickly declared war on the United States, too.

Japanese forces had poked the bear, though, awakening Americans to the reality that ignoring diplomacy, violence and expansionist antagonism around the world tends more to threaten U.S. interests rather than protect them.

"Remember Pearl Harbor" today isn't a message of antagonism toward a one-time enemy. Japan and the United States are allies. But that doesn't mean forgetting the rally cry.

Naturally, on Dec. 7 we should remember those who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation on that Sunday morning. It serves us well to broaden that remembrance to the entire generation that defended freedom throughout those harrowing years in World War II.

We do well to remember, also, that isolationism is a trap. The world is a far more dangerous place without the United States embracing its opportunity -- its responsibility -- to lead and to collaborate with other nations.

In the United States, it's often said "freedom isn't free." At Pearl Harbor, 2,403 people gave their lives because they represented a freedom-loving nation that had not yet awakened to the global reality that peace at home is difficult to maintain when there is no peace abroad.

We remember Pearl Harbor because responding to it required a revival of the American spirit and realization that this nation's inspirational beacon of hope is not meant to be hidden under a bushel. Let freedom ring, not just from sea to shining sea, but beyond.