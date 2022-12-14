City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Dec. 19 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23-26 -- City offices closed in observance of Christmas

Dec. 29 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m. (cancelled)

Jan. 9 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Dec. 15 -- Board regular meeting, 6 p.m.