McCarty plays dulcimer for local audiences

Lifelong musician Gary McCarty plays the hammered dulcimer, and he performed Dec. 7 at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel and at the Bella Vista Public Library.

"I'm an advanced beginner," he said. "But it's such a beautiful sounding instrument you can get away with it."

He took up the hammered dulcimer about 10 years ago after hearing it played at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

"I bought a relatively inexpensive one and started trying to learn," he said. "It's been a long, slow progression."

He continued, "I grew up as a percussionist. I figured this was a logical progression. Little did I know this is based on an entirely different philosophy. The more I learn, it's just ingenious."

The model he owns has 93 strings on it. He said it can be difficult to get the instrument in tune.

"Every one of these instruments has its own personality when it comes to tuning," he said. "For that matter, every string has its own personality."

"I love the sound of it," he said. "The root of dulcimer is 'sweet' or 'sweetly.' It has a beautiful sound," he said, playing a few notes. "In some cultures the instrument predates the major-minor scale. It's a very, very old instrument, found in almost every culture of the world in various configurations."

McCarty moved to Bella Vista seven years ago from Kansas following a career in music.

He started his career in 1976 as a band director in Satanta, Kan., then at a few more schools in Kansas and Missouri before settling in Emporia, Kan., for 11 years, he said. He retired from the school district and went to work for a local music store as a school representative. His wife was teaching music at Emporia at the time, and when she retired, they moved here.

Although his strongest instruments are percussion instruments, as a band director, he was proficient enough to teach all of them, he said. Keyboard instruments, the snare drum and timpani are his strongest, he said.

While living in Kansas, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years.

"It was a wonderful job. Some former students would come and play," he said.

When he and his wife moved to Bella Vista they started looking for a community band and became involved with the Bella Vista Community Band. He is now a conductor of the band, he said. He also plays drums for the Northwest Arkansas Jazz and More Orchestra and plays in a jazz combo band called Second Wind.

McCarty will play at the library on the following dates: Today, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon.