Living nativity planned

The Methodist Men's group at Highlands Church is bringing back a tradition for Christmas. For two nights, Dec. 19 and 20, at 6:45, a cast of about 15 will give the community the chance to experience the reenactment of the birth of the Savior.

The performance used to happen each year, volunteer Nat Collis said, although the group took a few years off. They brought it back last year and will do it again this year.

Luckily, the church has a lot of dedicated volunteers, including the Hummers -- the Highland United Methodist Men's group.

All the behind the scenes "grunt work" is done by eight or nine members. They handle the scenery, lighting, the seating and the sound system. Some of them have done the same job for years.

"We have a reliable corps of people," he said, "It comes down to leadership.

The cast is mostly young people, he said.

"We try to get as many youth involved as we can," he said, "and also their parents."

The parents get a role as well, so they are there with their children.

"It's going to be cold," he said, "but we let them have the experience."

The cast can be expanded until they run out of costumes, Collis said. The collection of costumes has been used over the years for many Christmas performances as well as Easter dramas.

There are no speaking roles, but a prerecorded sound track features a number of familiar artists and well loved Christmas music. The prerecorded dialogue is the well known Christmas story from the gospel according to Luke, read by a former member.

The performance begins each night at 6:45 and lasts about a half hour to 45 minutes, he said.

A small parking lot is reserved for viewing. Members of the audience bring their own chairs and blankets. The seats are very close to the stable that is set up on the lawn.

"The music is a highlight," he said.

Collis said he chose to not use any live animals -- "Not enough nerve," he explained. But they do have some fake sheep for the sheperds to watch over.

Last year, there was a big crowd at each performance and Collis has already heard from one man who isn't a member of the church but stopped to watch last year's performance when he happened to be driving by. He is looking forward to bringing his children this year.

There's no cost to attend the performance.