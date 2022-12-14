LETTER: Run-off election

One of the amazing attributes of Bella Vista that I try to explain to all of my real estate clients thinking about moving here is the incredible wealth of people energy that we have here. That people energy was very evident in the runoff election.

Bella Vista rejected making our non-partisan election into a partisan fiasco.

Bella Vista rejected candidates spending huge amounts of money (much from outside sources) to try to buy people's votes.

Bella Vista rejected candidates running personal agendas.

Bella Vista chose candidates who want only to serve our businesses and residents and to keep our quality of life protected.

John Flynn will hit the ground running as our new Mayor. He will be accompanied by new Council members Wendy Hughes and Craig Honchell, who will help bring a younger demographic to our Council. Larry Wilms who has been on Council with a wealth of municipal knowledge and experience in water and sewer systems was reelected.

We all look forward to 2023 in Bella Vista and thank those who saw through all the fluff to do the right thing. Congrats and Happy Holidays.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista