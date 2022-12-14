Flynn’s transition to mayor all but complete

Transitions from one governing administration aren't always be described as amicable, cooperative experiences. Some, in fact, can be just plain ugly.

The transition from Bella Vista's second mayor to its third, however, has been quite the opposite. In fact, for all intents and purposes it's already finished, a smooth process having been orchestrated just days after the polls closed.

John D. Flynn won a runoff on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to become only the third mayor in the city's history. After spending almost two days with Peter Christie, the city's current mayor, the transition seems to have already been finalized.

"I spent about a day and a half with John after he won the election," Christie said, "and in that time we basically completed the transition. It was that fast because, having been on Council for eight years and having been mayor pro tem for six of those eight, John understands all of the issues and understands all the processes."

In an interview on Friday, three days after Flynn's runoff victory over Randy Murray, Christie said he and Flynn had already taken the time to go "through a list of things," and that Flynn had also accompanied him to a couple of meetings, one of which that's held on a weekly basis with Jason Kelley, staff attorney for the city of Bella Vista.

"I took John down to a regional planning meeting," said Christie. "He understands regional planning as well, but it was just to introduce him to the other mayors. Then every Friday morning I have a meeting with our attorney and John joined us this morning and we had an excellent chat. John was a corporate attorney as well, and so he understands the legalities on top of having been exposed to everything over the last eight years from a municipal, legal perspective. He knows how to run the meetings and he understands how the resolutions and ordinances work."

Christie called having Flynn as the next mayor of Bella Vista "just a great fit" and said Flynn's background and experience will "make everything move much smoother."

The Council's January regular session will include some first-of-the-year housekeeping matters as well as issues that need to be addressed any time a new mayor takes over, not to mention any agenda items that will be carried over from the December regular session.

"Someone will have to be elected mayor pro tem, there will have to be appointments made to the Municipal Depository Board, which is the investment committee, you have to appoint people to sign checks as well as a few other housekeeping items," Christie said. "All that takes time and it's not terribly difficult, it's just something you have to move through."

One of Flynn's first big responsibilities will be to present the annual State of the City Address in February. Christie has also recommended to him that he meet with the city's department heads to discuss their 2023 department plans, even though those ideas were already presented to the current mayor by the department heads.

"The State of the City Address has to be read before the first of April," said Christie. "I've given him the format I've used in the past and have already accumulated for him the accomplishments from the department heads (to be used in the address) because I use those accomplishments in their annual reviews as well. I know what their plans are for 2023, but I told him it would be better for him to sit down with each of them and ask them what their plans are for 2023. That'll lead to more discussion and perhaps a little bonding as well. But he already knows all the department heads, so it will be an easy discussion for him to have."