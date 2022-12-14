Christie: New CC ‘very strong’

Three days after unofficial results show John D. Flynn as the next mayor of Bella Vista, the current mayor expressed his feelings over the man voters chose to replace him, as well as the status of the new City Council after an incumbent candidate and two others were voted to fill the three seats on the ballot this year.

"I'm very pleased with the results," said Mayor Peter Christie. "John Flynn, with his experience and background, is a great fit to be mayor. And I see this Council as one very strong body."

Before the runoff the outgoing mayor, who is wrapping up two terms in that position, went public with his endorsement of Flynn and Council candidates Larry Wilms (the lone incumbent), Craig Honchell and Wendy Hughes.

The runoff numbers are not official until certified by Benton County election officials.

Speaking the day after a special work session to discuss the city's 2023 budget, Christie said the Council's two new members will be able to benefit from Wilms' experience.

"I'm glad he's back on," said Christie. "For example, last night he asked some great questions. That will help the new folks coming on board so they will get a better feel for, 'What should I be asking?' and 'What should I be looking at?'"

Adding to that experience will be returning councilmen Doug Fowler, Jim Wozniak and Jerry Snow.

"Woz will be able to provide that background as will Fowler and (Wilms)," said Christie. "And Larry brings a rather unique perspective in that his wife was the very first city clerk here because she had that experience up in Wisconsin."

He added, "There's a lot that can be learned from each of the established councilors, and certainly Larry is a big contributor to that."

While Honchell was unable to attend the budget work session, Hughes was in the audience observing the discussion.

"She is obviously very comfortable with everything that was going on with the budget," Christie said. "And even though Craig couldn't attend, I know from watching him on the Planning Commission that he will have no trouble whatsoever on the Council."

Christie said Hughes and Honchell will have training sessions here in Bella Vista before being sworn in. Then they will attend sessions in Little Rock in mid January under the direction of the Municipal League.

"The Municipal League is very good," said Christie. "They know the elections are just finished -- it happens every two years -- so they will spend time having special sessions for the newly elected, kind of like the 'do's and don'ts' because not all cities have the luxury of having a staff attorney like we do. So that will be a good reinforcement seminar to everything we're teaching them here.

"By the time they return from those sessions in Little Rock," he continued, "they will be ready for their first City Council meeting."

When asked about the overall makeup of the new Council, Christie said, "I see this one being a very strong body. I also believe their focus is on the best for Bella Vista and the residents, because when you listened to what they had to say during the election it was always focused on Bella Vista, what's good for the residents, and that, I believe, is the focus of the three on Council who didn't have to run this year."

And focusing on what's best for the city and its residents, he said, is "the way it should be" for any city government.

"You shouldn't be looking for outside influence," he said. "It's always got to be, 'What's the best thing for Bella Vista?' And you've got to be able to look into the future, as well. Sometimes people don't agree with what the future's going to look like, but when you have a good mix of Council members there's always a lot of good discussion, so much so that rarely do I ever end up in the position of having to break a tie. And that tells me right away that this is a good mix of people. They're able to compromise and able to work with each other, and that's very important."