Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 3 were: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen. Red Team (second) -- Marj Shafer, Jerry Yarno, Dean Billingsley, Ray Dore, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk.

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Dec. 5 in the game of 3 to 13 were: Table One -- first (tied), Sharon Bower and Bob Bower; second, Marj Shafer. Table Two -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Darrell Bottjen. Winners in Texas Canasta were Norvil Lantz and Mabel Ashline.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 1 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Fay Frey and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m., at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 6 were: first -- Bill Schernikau and Don Knapp; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; fourth -- Chris and Chris King; honorable mention -- Bob and Bev Wilson.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Dec. 7 winners were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Chuck Seeley.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Dec. 8 were: first, Jean Spaight; second, Maureen Kellogg; third, Wilda Werner.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]