Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff Report | December 14, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

11:23 a.m. Police received a report on Woodbridge Drive that someone kicked in a person's back door and tried to break the lock of the shed door.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

4:45 p.m. Police received a report on Shetland Drive that someone had a bullet hole in the window of their shop.

8:36 p.m. Police arrested Robert Lee Stephens, 56, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and no insurance during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Pine.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

8:41 a.m. Police received a report on Kendal Drive that someone's Glock 30 went missing from the home after moving in the previous day.

4:08 p.m. Police arrested Michael Ervin, 58, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Lambeth and Welford.

Thursday, Dec. 1

6:40 p.m. Police received a report at Witherby and Reighton Lane that a large German shepherd wrapped in a chain and entangled with a net was growling at someone. Police responded and returned the dog to its home.

Friday, Dec. 2

1:41 a.m. Police arrested Starlynn Sue Hoyt, 51, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, and Dwayne Reed Allen, 54, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and driving continuously in the left lane during a traffic stop at Casey's General Store on Riordan.

Saturday, Dec. 3

8:37 a.m. Police received a report that a very aggressive dog was chasing people and cars up and down the roadway.

Sunday, Dec. 4

2:58 p.m. Police received a report at Highlands Boulevard and Kirkwall drive of three cows out.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

