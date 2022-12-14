Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host the following programs/classes at Highland Crossings Center in Room 1001 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.:

Monday, Dec. 12: The program will be "Google Search Technique" with presenter Joel Ewing. Sometimes more advanced search techniques than looking for key words are required to eliminate items that are not of interest and find those that are. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org).

Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m.: "Basic Computer Security, Part 1" with Justin Sell

Dec. 21, 9-noon: Help clinic

Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.: "Installing WiFi Printers" with Pete Opland

Jan. 7, 9-noon: Help clinic

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Guild is offering an adult Beginner's Quilt Class. The class will start on Jan. 3, 2023. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. A maximum of 15 spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Supply lists will be available in December. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Chairperson Gail Storm at [email protected] to get registration paperwork.

For more information about Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild, please contact: [email protected]

