Bella Vista church news

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Sanctuary Choir will present "His Name is Jesus," a Musical for Christmas created by Dennis and Nan Allen. The musical will be under the direction of Sheilah Pridemore and will be presented at the Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Rd. For more information visit the church website at vbconline.net or call the church office at 479-855-7775.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Advent Services will be held tonight (Dec. 14) at 6:30. Thirty minutes prior to the service a simple soup supper will be served.

The Christmas eve candlelight service will be on Saturday Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. It may be viewed on Facebook Live or on YouTube.

Make reservations now for "New Year's Party in England." Midnight on a Saturday night is just too late for many, so United Lutheran is going to celebrate with friends in England who are six hours ahead of Bella Vista. On Dec. 31, the church will celebrate at 5 p.m. with a catered meal of fish and chips (choice of catfish or cod). The price is $12 and all are welcome to attend. Reservations and payment are required by noon on Dec 22. If interested in attending, please contact the church at 479-855-1325 or send an email to [email protected] All are welcome to these events.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

An invite is extended to all to worship Advent on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m.

The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day worship will be at 10 a.m. Those attending are invited to wear Christmas pajamas or a favorite Christmas sweater, if they wish!

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register online at redcrossblood.org or in person at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church will celebrate the Advent with a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. Each Advent Sunday worship service includes lighting of the Advent candle. During this Advent season come and celebrate in the hope, joy and love given to each of us.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Advent worship services will be today (Dec. 14) at 6 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, there will be a "Drive Through Christmas Story" from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is a 10-minute drive through for nine different stations to see and hear the Christmas story from the comfort of your vehicle.

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra concert will be Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Following the concert there will be a display of Christmas cookies for purchase.

The Christmas Eve worship service will start at 6 p.m. and the Christmas Day worship service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The Children's Christmas program will be on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry supports those in our community in need. The Christmas bags will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and related items. They will not be open on Friday, Dec. 23, or Friday, Dec. 30.

Bella Vista Community Church

The Sanctuary Choir Christmas Cantata is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., and the Bella Vista Community Concert Band's performance will be held at 3 p.m.

The High School Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas Eve Candelight Service will be Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve worship will be on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Worship with Beautiful Savior Church as everyone gathers at the manger in anticipation of greeting Immanuel – God with us.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Christmas Day service will revolve around favorite Christmas hymns out of the hymnal. Afterwards everyone is invited to stay for a potluck brunch to start at approximately 11 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Mondays (dance aerobics), Wednesdays (aerobics) and Fridays (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors getting in shape.

Highlands United Methodist Church

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a living nativity on the church's campus. This nativity will include music and narration and begins at 6:45 p.m.

