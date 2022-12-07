Unique art? Logo golf balls? POA gif card?

For some people, December is all about the shopping. And for those who want to spend their money close to home, Bella Vista has unique choices for everyone on their Christmas list.

Audrey's Resale Boutique

Audrey's Resale Boutique not only has unique items, it also supports a good cause, manager Beth Kastl explained. The organization was started to help women in crisis, she said, but has expanded to help others in recent months. In fact, she said, they will try to help any local resident in need.

Everything for sale in the shop is donated, she said, and most of the people working there are volunteers. Donations are sorted in the warehouse next door and while they accept almost everything, some of the donations are passed on to other nonprofits if they don't fit the store's criteria.

The warehouse also holds kitchen items and other necessities that are available to help local residents recover from disasters like house fires.

The sales floor is filled with women's clothes, including special occasion outfits and outerwear. There is also furniture, china and household decor.

In December, Christmas decor takes over most of the shop. Although the decor is pre-owned, it is carefully inspected and displayed.

"We sold a Christmas tree that was already decorated," Kastl said. The tree, with all its decorations, was wrapped in shrink wrap and loaded onto the customer's trailer.

Occasionally an area artist is given space to set up their products, but they have to be on hand to deal with any sales, Kastl said. Because Audrey's is a nonprofit, they are not required to charge sales tax, but the artists are required to collect taxes so it's difficult for the shop to sell their products for them.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., just north of the Highlands Gate.

Wishing Spring Gallery

Wishing Spring Gallery is also a nonprofit that is filled with Christmas decor in December. Wishing Spring is a coop, run by members of the Artisan Alliance who sell their creations year round. In December, the artists are encouraged to display gift or Christmas items, manager Pearl Williamson said. They don't mind featuring their Christmas items because they sell very well, she said.

"We do get busy," she said. "We've been busy all of November."

There are wreaths, bags and stockings on sale, as well as lots of hand made ornaments. Jewelry is also a big seller this time of year. There are also gift certificates available that make great gifts, she said.

The week before Christmas, Dec. 21-24, there will be an open house with door prizes and refreshments as well as shopping opportunities, she said.

Wishing Spring is located at 8862 McNelly Rd., east of the intersection with Hwy. 71B. It's open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

POA Golf Pro Shops

There are five POA pro shops around Bella Vista at the golf courses and the driving range. Leslie Terry, the POA's retail manager, confirmed there are opportunities for Christmas shopping at all those locations.

The pro shops have many items for golfers, but they also offer gifts that would be appreciated by non-golfers. Right now, one of the biggest sellers is a tumbler with the Country Club logo and a blue tooth speaker in the base. Individuals can enjoy a beverage along with their choice of music on their deck or in their living room, she explained.

Most of the clothing can be used for golf, but not exclusively. These days, many people wear "golf shirts" into the office. Golf shirts with a printed pattern -- like sail boats or dolphins -- are big sellers now and not just for golfers. There is also a selection of outer wear and hats that are not specific to golfers, either. At the Country Club Pro Shop, there are holiday sweaters available, Terry said.

Gifts that are just for golfers include a divot tool that can be easily folded and carried in a pocket, ball markers, range finders and golf balls that feature logos of the local courses or golf balls with no logos.

Blowing Springs Park

At Blowing Springs, there are gifts available for trail enthusiasts at the booth near the entrance. Some of those items have the Oz Trails logo and some have the logo for the very popular tiny cabins. The shops at the Marina and the Gear Garden usually carry some gift items, but both are closed for the season.

POA gift cards can be purchased at all the shops and can be used at all POA restaurants, shops and golf courses.

Golf Pro Shops are located at the Country Club, Kingsdale, Dogwood, The Highlands, Scotsdale and Tanyard Creek.

The Bluebird Shed

The Bluebird Shed has gifts for birdwatchers and everyone who enjoys the outdoors, owner Butch Tetzlaff said. He stocks indoor and outdoor decor with a bird theme. Besides the wide selection of bird feeders and the products that fill them, he carries wind chimes and bird books as well as photos and prints. The Bluebird Shed is also the place to find out more about the Bella Vista Bluebird Society and its quest to protect the species. Official, handmade blue bird houses from BVBBS can be purchased at the store. They come with information about caring for bluebird families.

The Bluebird Shed is located at the Village Center at 648 West Lancashire Blvd., near Duffers Cafe.

There are also several home-based businesses in Bella Vista run by local entrepreneurs who sell handmade crafts and food. Many are members of the Bella Vista Business Association where their contact information can be found at bellavistabusiness.com/directory/.