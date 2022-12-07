The Weekly Vista roundup of Benton County arrests

Benton County Arrests Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Monday, Nov. 28

None

Tuesday, Nov. 29

None

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Bentonville

• Anthony Vega, 46, of 15045 Grand Summit in Grandview, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Vega was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Thursday, Dec. 1

None

Friday, Dec. 2

Bentonville

• Alexandro Pichardo, 23, of 5303 S.W. Villa St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Pichardo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Danny Neighbors, 34, of 1230 Torbay Trace in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Neighbors was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Highfill

• Tarsem Singh, 58, of 6103 N.W. Silas St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Singh was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.