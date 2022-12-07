The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 7, 2022

Carol E. Drolsum

Carol E. Drolsum, 97, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov, 29, 2022.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1924, in Superior, Wis., to Leo J. Perry and Vera L. Mack Perry. She was previously employed at Norwest Bank in Minneapolis retiring as a Personal Banking Officer after 35 years of service. She moved to Bella Vista in 1987 from Minneapolis and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church; Church Choir; and 9-hole golf group. She was a volunteer for Village House and Women's Shelter Thrift Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Selmer Drolsum, Quinten Vik, Paul Morton; four brothers, Stanley Perry, Louis Perry, Calvin Perry, David Perry; and one sister-in-law, Kay Perry.

She is survived by one stepson, Bruce D. Morton (Carol) of Lewes, Del.; one stepdaughter, Kristy Vik of Gurnee, Ill.; and one sister-in-law, Jean Perry of Aurora, Colo.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista.

James Joseph Intihar

James Joseph Intihar, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side and with the support of Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born May 22, 1935, in Eveleth, Minn., to Joseph and Angela Intihar. He attended Eveleth Jr College for two years and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in History/Social Studies and Physical Education in 1957. He spent almost all of his career of teaching at Lakeside Elementary School in Duluth, Minn., and then moved to Bella Vista. He participated in softball and several golf leagues and he enjoyed traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, and Angela; son, Jeff Intihar, daughter-in-law, Kristie Intihar; and granddaughter, Kaelyn.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; his daughter, Amy; and three grandsons.

A memorial service will to be held at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista on Saturday, Dec10, 20. 22, at 1 p.m.

Carroll Shave Knost

Carroll Shaver Knost, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph William Bobek and Kathleen Carroll Bobek. She married Manila Grant (Bud) Shaver in 1952 and had a full and active life raising five children. She was on the National Registry of EMT's and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin at 48. In 1981 she married Charles Knost and began a career in the medical device field and traveled extensively outside the United States retiring from GUIDANT (currently Boston Scientific) in 1998. She moved to Bella Vista that same year where she was active in golf, quilting, cards, church, and social activities. She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) from May 9, 1976, until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Maj. Gen. Manila G. Shaver, Ret.; husband, Charles I. Knost; daughter, Elizabeth Shaver McCain; and great granddaughters, Vivian Shaver, Sara Michelle Davis.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen I. Amrom (George), Susan L. Davis (Paul), Claudia A. Colleran (Jay); son, Manila (Bud) G. Shaver, III (Terri); and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn., in the spring.

Wesley John Pulst

Wesley (Wes) John Pulst, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1935, in Starkweather, N.D., to William and Edna Pulst. He was raised on the family farms in Starkweather and Garske, N.D., and attended school in Starkweather. In 1954 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a lineman overseas. Returning home, he worked for a telephone company as a lineman and then began a 32 year career with the Dept. of Energy, Western Area Power Co. in Devils Lake, N.D. He married Lila Nahinurk June 14, 1958, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed weekend camping trips. In 1999, he moved to Bella Vista. He was active at Holy Trinity Lutheran church in Rogers and then Bella Vista Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and their wives; and one sister and her husband.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lila; son, Lon, of Bismarck, N.D.; daughter, Lesley (Justin) of Okay, Okla.; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church in Bella Vista on Dec. 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Burial and military honors will be later this summer in Devils Lake, N.D.

