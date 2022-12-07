Temporary exhibit features bears, Santas

A new temporary exhibit at the Bella Vista Historical Museum features a collection of vintage teddy bears and Santas belonging to docent and community volunteer Debbie Sorensen.

She has been collecting the bears and Santas for about 40 years, she said.

"At one time I was an antique dealer, and antique teddy bears were my love. I sold a bunch but kept some of the prize ones," she said.

She also sold Santas in the shop, so she started collecting them as well. She gave her nieces and nephews one every year, she said.

"I really felt strong about giving them one so they could have something to remember us by," she said.

She suspects the bears are Steiff bears, German bears that were invented around the turn of the 20th century. They have movable arms and legs and are made of mohair. Steiff bears also have buttons in their ears, she said.

"None of mine have buttons left, so I don't know if they're Steiff teddy bears or not. I suspect they are," she said.

A history of the name "teddy bear" is included in the display with the bears and includes how a story about Teddy Roosevelt led to the name of the toy.

During the 101st anniversary of Steiff, about 40 years ago, the company made 8,000 bears, and Sorensen got a family of them. She purchased the daddy bear in Germany, she said, and the mama and baby bear in the U.S. The newest bears in her collection are 30 to 40 years old, she said.

Also on display are some Hamm's bears. The Hamm's bear was the mascot of Hamm's Brewery in St. Paul, Minn., starting in the 1950s. The brewery created a teddy bear, Sorensen said, and the character starred in the company's commercials.

"He was a funny character," she said. "He was not a real intelligent bear. He always got in trouble."

One very tiny bear that Sorensen purchased in Berlin is in the case, along with a postcard. She said the bear is the mascot of Berlin.

"I love the teddy bears," she said. "The main thing I like is they're gender-neutral. Little boys love them. Little girls love them. They're so well-loved."

The Santas are from a company called Clothtique and were issued around 1987 to 1988 and retired about five years later, Sorensen said. A history of Santa Claus is included in the exhibit.

"They all have significance," she said. "It's a nice collection of the different Santas and how they look."

Several of the Santas represent the U.S. Others carry looks from Finland, Russia or Germany. They are intricately detailed, each with a snowy beard, but having differing clothing and extras.

"I just like how different they are," she said. "Each one has its own personality. I like the different countries that are represented."

The temporary exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.