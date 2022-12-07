Phan talks Civil War defenses

Steve Phan, a historian and current park ranger at Camp Nelson in Kentucky, answers questions from audience members following the presentation about the defenses of Washington, D.C., during the Civil War he made to the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table's meeting held Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Phan said by 1865, 68 forts and 93 batteries armed with over 800 cannons encircled the capital city. Seventeen of the original sites are still visible and now managed by the National Park Service. Phan was a Park Ranger there prior to his transfer to Camp Nelson last year.

The next monthly meeting of the Roundtable will be held at the museum on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be History Professor Tom Wing of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. The topic of his presentation is "Blunt's Van Buren Raid: Postscript of Prairie Grove."

The BVCWRT meets the first Thursday evening of every month. Speakers from all over the United States have already been scheduled through the end of 2024. The public is invited to attend the meetings. Admission is free, but donations are requested to help cover speaker expenses.