Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jane, an 8-month-old female Boston terrier mix who is working on becoming house broken. Jane is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on the lovely Jane, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jane, an 8-month-old female Boston terrier mix who is working on becoming house broken. Jane is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on the lovely Jane, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jane, an 8-month-old female Boston terrier mix who is working on becoming house broken. Jane is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on the lovely Jane, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

By Bennett Horne