LETTER: Stand up for preservation!

To the Editor,

This is a call for EVERY resident of Bella Vista to take action to preserve our neighborhoods! First, contact city council members (all six of them) and implore them to skip the second reading and adopt the Consensus Ordinance on Short-Term Rentals at the December 19 city council meeting! Second, attend the Dec. 12 City Council Working Session and the Dec. 19 City Council Monthly Meeting.

It's time for Bella Vista residents to take a stand to safeguard our homes and neighborhoods against outside investors who are destroying our community one short-term rental (STR), at a time! If you aren't impacted today, just wait ... you will be! We experienced it first-hand and can assure you your quality of life will take a nose-dive the day your next-door neighbor becomes a motel listed on booking venues like Airbnb and Vrbo. And guess what? NOBODY is directly accountable for the harm done to you and/or your property.

Personal peace is a thing of the past for those of us who have been forced to live with transient-focused businesses popping up where we once had neighbors. On a daily basis residents are describing ...

• Party groups of 10 to 20+ people whooping it up at all hours

• Drunk guests urinating in our yards

• Groups of party-people taking over our docks

• STR owners cutting down our trees

• Roads blocked by 4, 6, 8, cars literally parked in the street

• Streams of people traversing our yards to use our private access to the lakes

• STR guests stink-eyeing and/or staring us down when we dare to use our own back yards

• Transient men wolf-whistling at our teenage daughters

• Oh...and my personal favorite, open bonfires left unattended

Councilman Doug Fowler listened to the residents, researched the issues, studied how other cities have addressed this industry and presented an Ordinance on STRs to get the ball rolling. Since then, he has been demonized, labelled, and verbally attacked by non-resident STR owners and even a couple of his council colleagues. He has been steadfast in his efforts to support Bella Vista residents and safeguard our neighborhoods. Doug has demonstrated amazing courage in the face of unprecedented attacks. In November, John Flynn and Larry Wilms joined him in support of a consensus ordinance to protect the community from STR abuse and limit their growth in our city. Now it's time for Bella Vista residents to stand with them and demand our safety, security, and quality of life take priority over the business investors who are only focused on profits!

Please stand with us!

James and Abby Foster

Bella Vista