LETTER: Let’s speak about rudeness

Sarcasm, loud talking out of turn, insulting gestures, all these and many more examples of obnoxious behavior constitute Rudeness. Ah, but there is more.

Here in our small town all the homes have ether a carport or a garage. These wonderful spaces were created for parking automobiles. However seems like we fill these orifices with the clutter that we no longer use or we convert our "extra room" into a work shop. Here is where the RUDE behavior comes in.

Yes, now what do we do with our three or four gas gobbling, oil dripping, rust infested travel lodges? Oh, I have a great idea, we don't want that rust and oil on our nice clean driveway, so let's park it on the street. Good idea! But wait up, We can't have that Rust Bucket dripping oil in front of our front window. After all when we look out our front window we want a wonderful view to enjoy. So now what should we do? And what about that pesky 'No On Street Over Night Parking Rule'? (We'll just pretend that We Didn't Know about that.) So let's just park it in front of our neighbors house, they won't mind.

Now that my friend IS JUST RUDE!

G.C. Rowell

Bella Vista