LETTER: Kudos Jim Morey Auto Body Shop

Dear Editor Horne:

Recently I was leaving home for a 9 a.m. appointment. When I reached up to readjust the rearview mirror before backing my car out of the garage, the mirror came loose and fell out of its bracket. Ah, what to do? I couldn't get it back in place so off I went to my appointment with the mirror dangling from a wire. I had many errands to run that morning and didn't have time to go to the dealership in Bentonville. I was truly a "damsel in distress!"

Suddenly I remembered that there is Jim Morey's Auto Body Shop on Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista -- between the post office and the Dollar General store. That's where I headed after my appointment. Jim Morey came right out and, knowing exactly what to do to get the mirror back into its bracket, took care of it on the spot!

Yay! He didn't charge me for his time/effort, nor would he accept a tip. Wow! I was SO impressed and want to publicly thank him and recommend his business to your readers.

Sonja Burkett

Bella Vista