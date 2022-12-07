Getting, giving, doses of reality concerning LTEs

If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you already know who the next mayor is for the city of Bella Vista.

As I write this, it's actually Monday, a day before voting day for the mayoral runoff, as well as runoffs for the three contested seats on the Bella Vista City Council.

The Weekly Vista is printed every Tuesday morning, putting us in the unfortunate position like we find ourselves this week, as well as the first week in November, during election years.

Last month I gathered the results on election night, wrote a story about the results and launched said story to our website, knowing it would be a week before any results could be announced in print.

So a week later, while putting together the next edition of The Weekly Vista, I read a Letter to the Editor that had been submitted (and which was published in that week's edition) from a Jene Porter asking why election results were not considered news.

He actually asked that question of the "Weekly News," but I figured he was talking about us.

Well, election results are never not considered news as far as The Weekly Vista is concerned. And while they weren't printed in the next week's edition, they were published on our website. Our online edition.

Then came a couple of phone calls (three or four, if I recall correctly) asking basically the same question.

When the callers were asked if they had seen the online story, the answer was that they hadn't because they didn't have internet.

It hadn't dawned on me that a person wanting to know election results couldn't find them online, or on the television, that they instead were relying on the local weekly newspaper. That's fair, though.

So, armed with that knowledge, we'll regroup and step up our game this time. Yes, results will be gathered Tuesday night and rolled into a story that will appear soon after on the website of The Weekly Vista (bvwv.nwaonline.com) and, after it's published on that site, it will make it into the pages of our parent newspaper, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

And when the Dec. 14 edition of The Weekly Vista comes out it will have a recap of the results of those same races.

So I apologize, Jene Porter, and to the others who didn't write a note but instead made their voices heard via a phone call to our office. You live and learn, I guess. I know I certainly did that week.

• Speaking of Letters to the Editor (LTEs), we received one from Lanni Johnson of Bella Vista. It, too, was critical of the alleged manner in which we select which LTEs get published each week. Even though it was critical -- misinformed, but critical -- we ran it in our Nov. 23 edition.

It's an opinion, after all, and though it wasn't a favorable one, it did follow the guidelines we have for running LTEs. So it went to print.

As for the LTEs we've published during the "political season," Johnson had this to say: "What I have noticed is that this newspaper has only allowed input for one faction, that which seems to be calling for no commercial growth, and business as usual."

The Weekly Vista doesn't endorse candidates. I have brought to light and questioned campaign procedures of candidates in this column space, a space in which I express my opinion, an opinion which doesn't represent the opinion of this newspaper or its parent company.

That opinion would never advocate for no commercial growth. And business over the past few years has obviously been very good, so a "business as usual" stance is definitely not a bad thing.

Johnson's letter endorsed Randy Murray. I went back through LTEs that have appeared in the paper since September and found, quite honestly, that there weren't many echoing that same sentiment. Some, but definitely not as many as the other two candidates: Steven Bourke or John Flynn (who advanced to the runoff against Murray).

That same edition included four LTEs endorsing Flynn (another didn't mention names, but the assumption was that the writer favored Flynn based on several comments in the LTE) as well as three for City Council candidate Wendy Hughes.

If you look at that day's offering of LTEs it's easy to see which candidate received the most ink.

But neither myself, nor anyone on our staff, made the decision that day on which LTEs to run. We, in fact, ran all that had been submitted by deadline.

In fact, since these political LTEs have been coming in I have refused only two, and both were turned down because they violate our LTE policy. One was from a candidate living in Bella Vista who was running in another race in Benton County (not for mayor or City Council) and the other was from a City Council candidate. Why did they get rejected? Because in each LTE the writer/candidate asked for votes. And our policy calls that a campaign ad and not an LTE.

I told them "no" and, after receiving my explanation, they agreed.

Only two "political" LTEs have been denied this season, neither having to do with the mayoral race.

So the staff of The Weekly Vista didn't favor one candidate over the other by only printing LTEs supporting one candidate. We printed what we got, except for those two exceptions.

Why were there more sent to us in support of one candidate over another? You'd have to ask the supporters of each candidate.

Johnson's letter closed by saying, "I believe people have the right to vote for whoever they chose. However, a newspaper needs to present both sides to retain credibility with the public."

I believe Johnson is absolutely correct on both counts. But when it comes to LTEs, it's not a newspaper's responsibility to make up letters in support of candidates just because they're not getting as many as their opponent.

That wouldn't be a very credible thing to do.

-- Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.