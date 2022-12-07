Flynn wins runoff for Mayor

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista City Councilman John D. Flynn survived a runoff to win election Tuesday night as only the third mayor in the history of the city.

Election Day 2022 may have come and gone, but the general election isn't over just yet across the state of Arkansas.

In Bella Vista, four races remain undecided with run-offs scheduled to produce a winner.

According to voting regulations, if no candidate gets 51% of the votes, and the candidate with the second-highest vote total has more than 20% of votes, the two leading candidates move to a run-off election.

Early voting for the run-off elections begins Tuesday, Nov. 29. Election day for the run-off races is Tuesday, Dec. 6.

In the meantime, the only race for city office to reach a definitive conclusion was that of Bella Vista City Clerk where Wanda Lepillez Krug ran unopposed. She received 100% of the 11,358 votes cast.

The race for mayor of Bella Vista will be decided in a run-off between Randy Murray and Councilman John Flynn.

Murray received 6,173 votes (44.46%) and Flynn 4,413 (31.78%).

The third candidate in the race, Steven Bourke, picked up 3,298 votes (23.75%).

Bourke posted the following statement on his Facebook campaign page on Wednesday:

"I honor our election process and the choices made by Bella Vista voters. With yesterday's election results, my campaign to be mayor of Bella Vista comes to an end.

This has been a wonderful experience for my family and I. We have absolutely no regrets about why I ran and how we campaigned.

It is hard to find the words to express how deeply grateful I am to all who supported my campaign. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for your enthusiastic support.

Stay involved in this election through the runoff and show everyone that This Is Our Town!"

The three City Council races for the Position 2 seats from Wards 1, 2 and 3 will also be decided by run-offs.

Donna Hutchinson and Wendy Hughes were the top two receiving votes in the Ward 1 race with Hutchinson tallying 4,613 votes (38.13%) and Hughes 3,079 (25.45%). Linda Lloyd was next with 2,465 votes (20.38%) followed by Christian Henning with 1,940 votes (16.04%).

Councilman Larry Wilms and Wynn Peterson earned enough votes in the race for Ward 2 to advance to a run-off. Wilms registered 4,651 votes (41.08%) and Peterson 4,139 (36.55%). Jack Pate recorded 2,533 votes (22.37%).

Julie Yandell got the most votes in the race for Ward 3 followed by Craig Honchell. Yandell recorded 5,278 votes (46.64%) to Honchell's 3,080 votes (27.22%). Richard Taylor received 2,958 votes (26.14%).

In other races involving local candidates, Lori Frank received 48.74% of the votes cast (3,255) in the race for Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees Zone 2. Randy Rice garnered 29.42% (1,965 votes) and Dudley Adams 21.83% (1,458 votes).

And in the Bentonville School Board's race for Zone 2, Jennifer Faddis tallied 57.66% of the votes cast (3,941) to Gail Pianalto's 42.34% (2,894 votes).

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista City Council member John D. Flynn survived a runoff against Randy Murray to win election Tuesday night as only the third mayor in the history of the city.

Complete but unofficial results for the position are:

Flynn^2,754 (52%)

Murray^2,514 (48%)

Flynn will take over as mayor, replacing Peter Christie, who served two terms as mayor of Bella Vista.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Murray received 6,173 votes (44.46%) and Flynn 4,413 (31.78%). The third candidate in the race, Steven Bourke, picked up 3,298 votes (23.75%).

During a candidate forum in October, Flynn said his top priority would be "to be fiscally conservative," adding that he believes it's important "to keep the costs low" where city government is concerned.

"Our revenue is pretty good, but it's not like Nike shoes where you sell 100,000 shoes and next year we'll sell a million shoes and have all this more money," he said. "Even if we increase our business and get a little more sales tax it's only going to be incremental. It's not going to be some spectacular amount. So it's essential that you don't spend too much money. If you get over your skis and get behind financially, it's very hard to dig out because you just don't have the revenue to do it."

During that forum, Flynn also said his vision of Bella Vista includes having "a small hotel and a few more restaurants" but he added he believes "it's really important to preserve the lakes and trees, our natural beauty. That's what people like here, a nice environment. That's absolutely crucial."

He also said he would like to see "a charter school on the west side" while working to increase broadband access throughout the city.

The three Bella Vista City Council races for Position 2 seats from each of the city's three wards were also decided by Tuesday night runoffs.

Wendy Hughes, with 2,586 votes (52%), defeated Donna Hutchinson, with 2,366 (48%), in the Ward 1 race while incumbent council member Larry Wilms retained his Ward 2 seat by recording 2,521 votes (53%) to challenger Wynn Peterson's 2,244 (47%). Craig Honchell, who currently serves on the Bella Vista Planning Commission, won the Ward 3 race with 2,601 votes (54%) to Julie A. Yandell's 2,174 (46%).