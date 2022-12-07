Flynn wins runoff for Bella Vista mayor

BELLA VISTA -- City Councilman John D. Flynn survived a runoff Tuesday night to win election as only the third mayor in the history of Bella Vista.

Flynn, who received 2,754 votes (52.28%) to challenger Randy Murray's 2,514 (47.72%), will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, 2023, replacing Peter Christie, who served two four-year terms.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Murray received 6,173 votes (44.46%) and Flynn 4,413 (31.78%). The third candidate in the race, Steven Bourke, picked up 3,298 votes (23.75%) to set up the runoff between Flynn and Murray.

During a candidate forum held in October and hosted by The Weekly Vista, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and Bella Vista Community TV, Flynn said his top priority would be "to be fiscally conservative," adding that he believes it's important "to keep the costs low" where city government is concerned.

"Our revenue is pretty good, but it's not like Nike shoes where you sell 100,000 shoes and next year we'll sell a million shoes and have all this more money," he said. "Even if we increase our business and get a little more sales tax it's only going to be incremental. It's not going to be some spectacular amount. So it's essential that you don't spend too much money. If you get over your skis and get behind financially, it's very hard to dig out because you just don't have the revenue to do it."

During that forum, Flynn also said his vision of Bella Vista includes having "a small hotel and a few more restaurants," but added that he believes "it's really important to preserve the lakes and trees, our natural beauty. That's what people like here, a nice environment. That's absolutely crucial."

He also said he would like to see "a charter school on the west side" of Bella Vista while working to increase broadband access throughout the city.

"I think it's awfully important to listen to the people on an ongoing basis. What do the people want? That's what we're supposed to do, what the people want," he said. "I'd like to increase the quality of life while being mindful of the cost of living, be fiscally conservative, keep taxes low and support our first responders."

The three Bella Vista City Council races for Position 2 seats from each of the city's three wards were also decided by runoffs Tuesday night.

Wendy Hughes, with 2,586 votes (52.22%), defeated Donna Hutchinson, with 2,366 (47.78%), in the Ward 1 race while incumbent Councilman Larry Wilms retained his Ward 2 seat by recording 2,521 votes (52.91%) to challenger Wynn Peterson's 2,244 (47.09%). Craig Honchell, who currently serves on the Bella Vista Planning Commission, won the Ward 3 race with 2,601 votes (54.47%) to Julie A. Yandell's 2,174 (45.53%).

In the Nov. 8 general election Hutchinson and Hughes received the most amount of votes in their race with Hutchinson tallying 4,613 (38.13%) and Hughes 3,079 (25.45%). Linda Lloyd was next with 2,465 votes (20.38%) followed by Christian Henning with 1,940 votes (16.04%).

In the race for Ward 2 the top two receiving votes were Wilms with 4,651 (41.08%) and Peterson with 4,139 (36.55%). Jack Pate recorded 2,533 votes (22.37%) in that contest.

And in the Ward 3 race it was Yandell who received the most votes with 5,278 (46.64%). Honchell was second with 3,080 votes (27.22%) and Richard Taylor third with 2,958 votes (26.14%).

All results are unofficial until certified by Benton County election officials.