Filing time opens for POA Board positions

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors is holding its election early next year. Details to become a board member are outlined below.

Serving on the Board is an opportunity to make a difference in this community and experience personal and professional growth.

The first step to becoming a candidate is to get a petition packet. The packets are ready to be picked up at the POA offices located at the Bella Vista Country Club at 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista.

Petition packets can also be received via email. Simply email a request to the POA's corporate secretary at [email protected]

The next step is to attend one of two candidate informational meetings on what it takes to be a board member.

The first is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. and the second will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the POA Boardroom at the Country Club.

The final step is to return the completed petition packet and verified signatures by mail, in person or by email to the corporate secretary at the Country Club. Her email is [email protected] The deadline to submit completed packets is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.