December at the Bella Vista Public Library

Unveiling of art installations

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Bella Vista Arts Council and the Bella Vista Public Library will co-host an unveiling of three art installations from 1 to 3 p.m. Reservations are not required for this event.

The Arts Council unveiling will feature an indoor mural titled "Whimsy" created by Bella Vista artist Paige Dirksen; an entrance gardens area, 2-D mosaic titled "Wheels in Motion" by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens; and a plaza gardens area, 2-D powder-coated steel sculpture titled "Mantis" created by Fayetteville artists Alex Cogbil and Paul Siebenthal.

"The afternoon will be a wonderful opportunity to hear the stories behind these new public artworks and meet the artists," said Demara Titzer, Bella Vista Arts Council President.

Library Express

"Library Express" will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate with Santa Claus. Children are welcome to come in their holiday jammies to take a picture with Santa. Attendance, space and supplies are limited and reservations are required. To make reservations, call 479-855-1753.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

A group known for knitting and crochet enthusiasts has now expanded to encompass all crafters. The next meeting of crafting enthusiasts will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Library's Community Room.

Patrons interested in all types of crafts found themselves drawn to the group. That inspired some exciting changes to include more art, explains Amanda Gibson, Adult Services Librarian and group contact. Anyone is welcome to attend and bring a craft or art project.

The Book Was Better Book Club

The next meeting of this club is Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room.

This new book club entertains the age-old question: was the book or movie better? Each month the club members discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. In December, the meeting includes a book and movie swap! Attendees should bring a wrapped movie/TV show with the book on which it was based. Visit the Encore Bookstore for great prices.

True Crime Club

On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room Bobbye Orona, a crime scene technician with the Fayetteville Police Department, will speak to True Crime members. This club meets monthly to discuss murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join them on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. for their annual book swap. Attendees should bring a gently used, wrapped book to swap. We will be joined, on Zoom, by audiobook narrators Gunnar Qualen and Jenna St. Claire to discuss all things romance and narrating. Light refreshments will be served.

December music at the Library

Gary McCarty, local musician and retired band director, will offer dulcimer music on four different dates. Patrons can pull up a chair and listen to holiday music, or listen while browsing for a book.

McCarty will play on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2-3 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 1-2 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m.-noon

• Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m.-noon

McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri and spent seven years as the school representative for Flint Hills Music in Emporia, Kan. While in Emporia, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years.

Now retired in Bella Vista, McCarty continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra (Big Band) and several combos, and performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band.

Library Lego Challenge!

Join us once a month for our Library Lego Challenge! Patrons are welcome to drop by the children's area and create a special Lego design. The challenge in January is robots! The challenge will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, Jan. 4. All ages are welcome.

Looking ahead

Children's staff will kick off a monthly STEAM workshop in January. Geared for the ages of 6-12, the workshop will feature three activities focused on a STEAM theme and take place on the last Wednesday of each month.

In January, the Amazeum will lead the "Let's Get Moving" workshop on Jan. 25 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

The three activities include:

• Traction track: Design a vehicle and test it out on different types of track.

• Flying creations: Build something that flies, which will be tested with fans to be provided by staff.

• Circuit blocks: Can you make the light turn on? Or the fan to go? Explore how to make electricity move.

The drop-in program will take place in the library's Community Room.