Cookie walk offers thousands of cookies

The parking lot of Highlands Church was crowded on Saturday morning, and inside was no different as folks gathered for the 33rd annual cookie walk.

Cookie walk chair Sue Lahood said "pages" of church members baked cookies for the event -- she estimated at least 75. Each baked at least 20 dozen cookies, resulting in thousands of cookies. In addition to those members are those who made cinnamon rolls and coffee and items for the Sweet Shoppe and those who made crafts. It is a church-wide effort, she said.

Proceeds from the event go to several charities in the area.

"We enjoy helping the women and children that need it in northwest Arkansas," Lahood said.

As for the types of cookies available, "If you've heard of it, they're here," she said.

Crafts available on Saturday included decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, gift baskets and inexpensive gifts for children to purchase for their parents, she said. There was also a raffle with eight to 10 items, she added.

Lahood commented on the size of the crowd on Saturday.

"Normally we don't sell cookie walk cans until 8:30, but we just opened up because there were so many people in line to pay for crafts and goodies," she said.

Upon arriving, attendees receive a number and are welcome to browse the crafts and goodies or sit down with a cup of coffee while waiting their turn. Ten numbers are called at a time to walk the cookie walk. They get to select a 240-cup Folgers coffee can covered in a decorative Christmas cover and select their cookies. Then a volunteer ties the lid on and gives them a poem about Jesus with a candy cane "because Jesus is the reason," Lahood said.

She said the event generally sells out every year, except for one year when there was an ice storm. That year a lot of cookies were given to the Bella Vista Police Department, she said.

Waiting her turn for the cookie walk, Serita Long of Bella Vista selected some reindeer cupcakes from the Sweet Shoppe.

"I thought they were adorable," she said. Saturday was her first time to attend the cookie walk, and there were about 100 numbers to be called before hers.

"It's a pretty amazing turnout," she said.

Shelley Kuhn of Bella Vista, a church member, had chosen from the Craft Boutique a miniature Christmas tree with a red plaid tree skirt and a red plaid bow on top. She said it matches her tablecloth at home.

She said she has lived in the area three years, and this is her third time to attend the cookie walk.

"I love it," she said. "I think it's a wonderful thing to do for the community, and I love the turnout."

Jean Galloway, who heads up the women's ministry at Highlands Church, said, "We're so blessed to be involved with this fabulous community and serve God in the community. We're coming together to help women and children in northwest Arkansas."

Charities that benefit from the proceeds of the event are the Benton County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Children's Advocacy Center, Havenwood, Nicole's House, Hub of Hope, Into the Light, Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Restoration Village, Saving Grace, Sunshine School and Development Center, Bright Futures of Gravette Schools, Samaritan House Snack Packs and Samaritan's Feet.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Tables are lined with cookies as attendees fill their containers on Saturday at the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Volunteer Kathy Benedict (right) shows a wreath to a customer during the Highlands Church Cookie Walk on Saturday.

