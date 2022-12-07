Committee offers amendments to STR ordinance

The latest proposed ordinance geared at regulating short-term rentals in the city of Bella Vista was put under a microscope twice last week by a citizens committee led by Bella Vista City Councilman Jim Wozniak.

The committee, made up of a mix of citizens who do not own a short-term rental (STR) and some who do, met on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall. The ordinance they discussed was one that the City Council had previously been tabled during its Oct. 24 regular session until its January 2023 meeting.

But during the Council's Nov. 21 regular session, Councilman Doug Fowler brought the ordinance back off the table and it received its first of what normally is three readings.

At the first of that session, after almost a dozen citizens spoke on the STR topic, Wozniak volunteered to chair a committee of citizens interested in possibly coming up with amendments to the ordinance before it receives its second reading this month.

Wozniak told the committee in its first meeting that he volunteered "just to get a little more information from the (STR) side," adding, "From what I've sat back and listened to, I don't know if (the ordinance) was a fair balance of how we came from Point A to Point B."

After this month's second reading, the Council could vote to suspend the rules and read the ordinance for a third time, which means it could pass before the new year.

"This ordinance is what we're working off of (in these committee meetings), trying to take maybe one or two things and to tweak them and see if we can get something that some of us can live with, or not," he said.

The committee did come up with amendments, which will be presented to the Council for discussion during its work session on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom.

In its second meeting the committee approached the ordinance in more detail, discussing everything from its title to the five "whereas" statements and the nine sections included in the document.

Before diving into the ordinance, Wozniak told those in attendance, "We're not going to rewrite the whole thing. A whole bunch of this needs to stay because it's just fine. There's one or two things I think may be over the top and when we talk about them you'll have an opportunity to discuss them one way or another. But we're not rebuilding it. We'll just take a couple of things and go from there.

"And just because we say we want something doesn't mean it's going to happen," he continued. "So getting all upset because it's not what you want ... it's too early to get upset because it's still got to go through the Council."

The ordinance, according to its title, calls for "Regulating short-term rentals, to provide for the requirement of a permit to operate a short-term rental, to provide a process for revocation of a short-term rental permit, to provide safety and on-site septic inspection requirements for short-term rentals, to provide occupancy limits for short-term rentals, providing penalties for violations, and for other purposes."

The committee did not submit amending verbiage to the first two sections of the ordinance, sections dealing with the definition of an STR and the issuance of a permit to operate an STR.

The third section, which addresses application requirements for a permit, received a proposed amendment from the committee, which suggested that if an STR was using a septic tank, the STR owner would have to provide proof the tank had been pumped within three years "immediately preceding the date of any initial or renewal application" for a permit, unless a certificate of occupancy "was issued by the City for the subject property within five years prior to the date of application for a short-term rental permit, in which case, no septic inspection or proof of septic tank pumping shall be required."

The committee asked for that entire portion to be deleted.

In the section marked, "Conditions precedent to issuance of a permit," the committee asked for the phrase "and electrical codes" be removed from the portion stating that the city would conduct a safety inspection of the STR property for compliance and with safety requirements taking into account "all applicable building, fire-safety, and electrical codes."

Also in the section was an item requiring an STR to have posted in a "clearly visible location" the property owner's contact information, including their telephone number and address.

While OK with having their phone numbers posted, the committee came to the conclusion they weren't comfortable with also having their private address made public in such a way, so the request was made to eliminate addresses from the public notice.

The next amendment came out of the section dealing with occupancy limits and restrictions. The ordinance states that at no time shall an STR have an occupancy greater than three guests per bedroom for STRs served by on-site septic systems or three guests per bedroom plus an additional two guests for STRs served by sanitary sewer for wastewater.

That section also states the number of bedrooms "shall be determined in the same manner as provided in the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code and, if applicable the Arkansas Department of Health on-site septic permit for the property, whichever is less."

An amendment offered by the committee would change that to an occupancy of three guests per bedroom, resulting in a possible total of six people for two bedrooms, nine for three and 12 for four and, after that, the STR owner would have to request a variance from the city.

The final amendment submitted by the committee would increase the maximum number of active short-term rental permits from 600 to 700.

The committee's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom.

Wozniak said while the meeting is open to the public, he would "allow a little give and take as long as the tone stays reasonable," adding that if the tone "doesn't stay reasonable" there "won't be any" give and take.