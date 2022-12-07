Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 26 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dottie Gautheir, Jerry Yarno, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Bill Armstrong.

St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

This double deck pinochle club plays the second Monday of each month in the Parish Hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack to share. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 29 were: North-South -- Billie Herriott and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Diane and Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 29 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley (perfect score); second -- Linda Hoppers and Ginny Swinney; third -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; fourth -- Nancy Veach and Julie Kahl; honorable mention -- Kevin and Betsy Bernier.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Nov. 30 winners were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Dottie Seeley.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at St. Bernard Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the time that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for current information.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]