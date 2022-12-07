Photo submitted The Bella Vista Police Department wrapped up it fall Citizens Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Those citizens participating in the academy included (from left) Mark Scallan; Alissa Nonog; Debbie Loomis; Jordan Thomas; Jamie Grace; Penny King; Randy Murray; Jean Galloway; Mike Nutting; Justin Beacham; Shellene Beacham; Cheryl Champion; and Russell Champion.

Print Headline: BVPD Citizens Academy

