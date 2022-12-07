BVPD Citizens Academy

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Police Department wrapped up it fall Citizens Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Those citizens participating in the academy included (from left) Mark Scallan; Alissa Nonog; Debbie Loomis; Jordan Thomas; Jamie Grace; Penny King; Randy Murray; Jean Galloway; Mike Nutting; Justin Beacham; Shellene Beacham; Cheryl Champion; and Russell Champion.
BVPD Citizens Academyby Bennett Horne | December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
