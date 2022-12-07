Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 14

12:43 p.m. Police received a report at Goodwill that someone tried to pay with a fake $100 bill.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

1:26 p.m. Police received a report on Brittany Lane that someone took the reporting person's Apple Pay and purchased shoes that cost $147. The shoes were delivered to the reporting person but they were unable to get the money back.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

11:09 a.m. Police received a report on Maltby Lane that someone cut the internet line, and the reporting person saw a vehicle outside at 1 a.m. The person thought maybe the suspect cut the line of what they believed to be an empty home with the intent of breaking in. Police assigned extra patrol to the home.

Thursday, Nov. 17

11:33 p.m. Police arrested Trema Lynette Daffron, 52, in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register the vehicle during a traffic stop at Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friday, Nov. 18

3:41 p.m. Police received a report on Sheneman Drive that a man was walking around in someone's yard asking for cigarettes. Police responded and the man was part of a construction crew and was in the reporting person's yard because that is where the sun was. Police told the man to stay out of the yard.

Saturday, Nov. 19

2:15 a.m. Police arrested Kirstyn Diane Kent, 22, in connection with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and speeding during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Flaxton.

10:01 a.m. Police received a report on Ancroft Lane that $20 and insurance cards were taken from the center console of someone's locked vehicle.

Sunday, Nov. 20

4:21 p.m. Police received a report of a barking dog on Netherton Lane. Police responded and there were several dogs barking in the back yard but no no answer at the door, so they left a door hanger.

Monday, Nov. 21

4:13 p.m. Police arrested Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 40, and Andrea Dawn Wickersham, 33, in connection with possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Derwent Lane.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

12:23 p.m. Police received a report at Tanyard Creek Pavilion restrooms that someone broke into the reporting person's car and took her purse.

3:02 p.m. Police arrested Jeremy English, 37, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Spanker and Dartmoor.

11:11 p.m. Police arrested Brandi Jane Snook, 30, in connection with possession of methamphetamine or heroin or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and Whitney Rochelle Robinson, 30, in connection with possession of methamphetamine or heroin or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and suspended driver's license during a traffic stop at Commonwealth and Jackcrabtree.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

11:16 a.m. Police received a report at Cooper and Lancashire that a white Buick nearly hit a tree on Cooper and was all over the road, then almost caused a collision while getting on U.S. Highway 71.

Thursday, Nov. 24

5:20 a.m. Police received a report on Coalburn Drive that a black and white dog ran into the reporting person's garage and it was still there.

Friday, Nov. 25

2:19 a.m. Police arrested Roberto Perez, 57, in connection with DWI second and speeding during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:23 a.m. Police received a report on Hartlepool Drive that someone was riding four wheelers on the street.

Sunday, Nov. 27

1:54 a.m. Police arrested Jose Perez, 28, in connection with DWI second, no insurance and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

2:44 p.m. Police arrested Juanetta Belle Barnhardt, 52, in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Roger Allen Bower, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seatbelt during a traffic stop at U.S. 71 northbound and Wellington.