Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host "Data: Where Is It and What To Do With It," with Pete Opland Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. Additional classes and help clinics are currently scheduled and will be held at the above address:

On Monday, Dec. 12, The program will be "Google Search Technique" with presenter Joel Ewing. Sometimes more advanced search techniques than looking for key words are required to eliminate items that are not of interest and find those that are. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org).

Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m.: "Basic Computer Security, Part 1" with Justin Sell

Dec. 21, 9-12 noon: Help clinic

Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.: "Installing WiFi Printers" with Pete Opland

Jan. 7, 9-noon: Help clinic

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will not have a regular meeting in December. Instead, the club will be having its annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at Acropolis located at 905 N.W. 13th St. in Bentonville.

The club regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month and all interested persons are welcome. The next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Bring your questions -- the club has answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. in the community room of First Community Bank, located at 21196 Highway 71 S. in Pineville, Mo. (just north of the Walmart and McDonald's). Entertainment will be provided by The Highlands Wind Instrument Quartet and there will be a drawing for $50 to a local restaurant. Snacks, punch and water will be provided. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild's Christmas Luncheon will be held Monday, Dec. 12, at noon in the lower level at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road. Prizes will be awarded for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Attendees are asked to bring food assigned to their last name: A-I dessert; J-Q bread, rolls or dips; and R-Z salads. Please have your food to the luncheon by 11:30 a.m. Sign-ups are requested. Please contact Sharon Caton at 479-866-9130 to add your name to the list of attendees.

The Guild is also offering an adult Beginner's Quilt Class. The class will start on Jan. 3, 2023. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. A maximum of 15 spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Supply lists will be available in December. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Chairperson Gail Storm at [email protected] to get registration paperwork.

For more information about Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild, please contact: [email protected]

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will hold its next meeting as the annual Christmas Party Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterway Christian Church, 4074 Highway 112 in Bentonville. It will feature a holiday potluck, gift exchange and astronomical movie night with popcorn and Christmas treats.

Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk entitled "Finding Pearls." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. For reservations call 479-366-7562, or text 479-381-6516, or email [email protected]

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at 1 Bray Lane. Reservations are not necessary.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.