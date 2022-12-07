Bella Vista church news

Village Bible Church

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible Church will present a cantata titled "His Name Is Jesus" with a candlelight service. All are welcome to this Christmas event at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve worship will be on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Worship with Beautiful Savior Church as everyone gathers at the manger in anticipation of greeting Immanuel – God with us.

Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, the service will revolve around favorite Christmas hymns out of the hymnal. Afterwards everyone is invited to stay for a potluck brunch at approximately 11 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors getting in shape.

Bella Vista Community Church

The Sanctuary Choir Christmas Cantata is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., and the Bella Vista Community Concert Band's performance will be held at 3 p.m.

The High School Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas Eve Candelight Service will be Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Advent worship services will be on Dec. 7 and 14 at 6 p.m.

The Drive-Thru Christmas Story will be Dec. 17 and 18 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra concert will be Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Christmas Eve worship service will start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and the Christmas Day worship service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Dec. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m.-noon. The special Christmas grocery bag will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and related items.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

During this season of holiday cheer, many people are missing loved ones, feeling lonely or estranged, or experiencing illness. We need a space for the sadness. Others desire a bit of respite from the busyness of our lives and our endless to-do lists. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites everyone to its annual Blue Christmas Service on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary for a time of prayer, remembrance and healing.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 29 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register online at redcrossblood.org or in person at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church will celebrate the Advent with a Candlelite Service on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Each Advent Sunday worship service includes lighting of the Advent candle. During this Advent season come and celebrate in the hope, joy and love given to each of us.

Highlands United Methodist Church

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening will also be available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID is required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a living nativity on the church's campus. This nativity will include music and narration and begins at 6:45 p.m.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Advent Services will be held Dec. 7 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the service a simple soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Join in the next 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse event this Friday from 6-8 p.m. There will be live entertainment, complimentary coffee/tea and goodies to snack on. All are welcome and encouraged to invite a neighbor to this great Bella Vista gathering.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

