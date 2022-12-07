Bella Vista and area holiday events

Spotlight -- John Brown University in Siloam Springs is hosting its 80th Annual Candlelight Services at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8-10 in JBU's Cathedral of the Ozarks. The free event will feature performances by the choirs of John Brown University.

The choirs are conducted by Steven Hamilton, M.Mus., and this year's services will include the premiere of a song by R. Christopher Teichler: Savior of the Nations, Come. The song was written for the JBU Cathedral Choir.

More information on Candlelight Services at JBU at jbu.edu/candlelight.

The gift of giving

• Bella Vista Museum Quilt Raffle Fundraiser -- The Bella Vista Museum received a donated quilt made by expert quilter Judy Edwards of Bella Vista as a fundraiser for the museum. The queen-sized quilt, on display at the museum, is valued at $750. Raffle tickets are on sale now at $1 each or 6 for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, just in time for Christmas gift giving. Stop by the museum during open hours of 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday to buy tickets (cash or checks only please). It is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way at the corner of Kingsland and Highway 71.

• Wreaths Across America Honoring Our Veterans will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Cemetery located at 34 Buckstone Dr. in Bella Vista. The cemetery will be participating in the annual laying of Wreaths Across America honoring our veterans. There will be a short program before the laying, presented by the National Honor Society from Life Way Christian School in Centerton. The local Boy Scouts troop will be there to help in the program and laying of the wreaths on the graves of veterans. Veterans, families of deceased veterans and the community are invited to attend and assist in the laying of the wreaths.

• The Bella Vista Fire and Police Departments are having a Battle of the Badges Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Station 1 located at 103 Town Center inside the training room. Pick a side and make an appointment to give on the American Red Cross website. Go to redcrossblood.org and search for Bella Vista Police and Fire Department.

Song and cheer

• The Bella Vista Public Library will host Holiday Dulcimer Music featuring Gary McCarty on several dates in December: Dec. 7, 2-3 p.m.; Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. An hour of dulcimer will cheer and restore. McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri and spent seven years as the school representative for Flint Hills Music in Emporia, Kan. While in Emporia, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years. Now retired in Bella Vista, McCarty continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra (Big Band) and several combos, as well as performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band. He also runs his own business, McCarty Band Services, where he does visual design for several high school marching bands.

• Bella Vista Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

• The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., in the Highlands Church at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America progam with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

• Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible Church will present a cantata titled "His Name Is Jesus" with a candlelight service. All are welcome to this Christmas event at 380 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

Joy

• Public art installations will be unveiled on Saturday, Dec. 10, when members of the Bella Vista Arts Council and the Bella Vista Public Library co-host an unveiling of three art installations at the library. This event is set for 1-3 p.m. and reservations are not required. The three installations featured in the Arts Council unveiling include an indoor mural titled "Whimsy" created by Bella Vista artist Paige Dirksen and two garden area installations, one a 2D mosaic titled "Wheels in Motion" by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens and the other a 2D powder-coated steel sculpture titled "Mantis" created by Fayetteville artists Alex Cogbil and Paul Siebenthal.

• Library Express will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the library. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, with a jolly special guest reader. Children are welcome to come in their holiday jammies to take a picture with the special guest. Reservations are required for this event, and can be made starting Thursday, Dec. 1, by phone at 479-855-1753 or email at [email protected] Attendance, space and supplies are limited.

• The Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration as members of the congregation reenact the night Jesus was born. This event will be held on the evenings of Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. with an expected show length of approximately one hour.Highlands United Methodist Church is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Parking will be available in the rear parking lot on the west side of the building. Bring a lawn chair, a warm blanket and enjoy the three-dimensional depiction of the scene of Jesus' birth accompanied by inspirational music.

Near and dear

Bentonville

• The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

• Beer & Carols -- With Beer and Hymns and special guests from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, special prizes for ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit. The charity for December is Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. The sing-alongs begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Ballroom at I Street, 2202 S.W. I St. Tickets are $40 at bit.ly/beerandcarols22.

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

Decatur

Decatur Christmas Parade -- The Decatur Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas Parade through downtown Decatur will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the whole crew will be in the community room at Decatur City Hall at 6 p.m. This year's theme is "Let Your Light Shine for Christmas."

Eureka Springs

• Drive-through Light Display At the Great Passion Play is open and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Open now, the hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. The village is located at the Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

• Ozarks Chorale presents Sounds of the Season, after a two-year hiatus, on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Auditorium in downtown Eureka Springs. Tickets are $10 at the door and students are free.

• Santa in the Park -- Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

• Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees are lit up on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. The forest will be on display through Jan. 1.

• Christmas on Center -- With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decoration in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. christmasineureka.com.

Fayetteville

• Lit Up at Live: A Christmas Pop-Up Bar at JJ's Live -- northwest Arkansas's newest music venue is devoting a piece of its 2,000+ cap space to all things "holiday cheer" through the month of December. The staff has worked hard to deck the halls with Christmas lights, wrapping paper walls, life size Santa inflatables, and even a naughty or nice list. Lit Up at Live has a list of holiday themed cocktails just as impressive as the pop-up bar's decor. The lineup of delicious drinks has something for everyone with clever names like "All the Jingle Ladies" and "You'll Shoot Your Rye Out." The pop-up bar is open Monday-Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6 p.m.-midnight now through Dec. 23. A list of open dates, times, and a visual of the holiday themed cocktails are best viewed on the venue's Instagram page: @jjslivear or via their website jjslive.com.

• Santa Drop -- Santa Claus and his elves sky dive Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. (weather permitting) and then Santa will take his place in a C-130 Hercules at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum. Gates open at 10 a.m Back up date Dec. 17. More information at arkansasairandmilitary.com/santa-drop

• Holiday Open House -- With a performance by a choir of historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costumes and an ornament craft for kids, Dec. 11, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Washington County Historical Society's Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. Donations of unwrapped items of less than $20 for area children ages 3-18 will be accepted.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville to meet and snap photos with everyone during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates and times for photos with Santa are: Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market runs through Dec. 18. Winter workshops are available through Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Rd. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. ($45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 -- prices increase after Nov. 17) Light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. No pets please. bgozarks.org

Gentry

Christmas Parade -- Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Gentry. The lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. This year's theme is "Miracles on Main Street." The parade is sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

Prairie Grove

Parade of Lights -- Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Prairie Grove. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at The American Legion, 120 S Neal St., after the parade. Refreshments available.

Pea Ridge

• Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm at 14821 Miser Rd., Pea Ridge, will be open one more weekend Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. There are some 7- and 8-feet-tall Fraser firs left as well as plenty of 5- to 8-feet-tall tress in the fields ready to cut. On the farm, trees to buy start at 5 to 6 feet. Lanes of "marketable trees" are marked with colored price tags. Species available include concolor (white) fir, Grand fir, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine, Leyland Cypress, and Colorado blue spruce. Each tree has its unique characteristic. Some are aromatic, some have long needles, some have short. Holiday music emanates from outdoor speakers; there are food vendors with funnel cakes, coffee, kettle corn and hot dogs; a gift shop with ornaments, wreaths and decor; and a red 1953 Chevy and a red sleigh where photos can be taken. The Christmas Tree Farm attracts customers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with some coming from as far as Little Rock. The farm was named in the 21 best Christmas Tree farms for the perfect family outing in Country Living magazine and one of the Top 10 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas in 2019 by Best Things Arkansas. In 2020, the farm was featured in The Pioneer Woman as the best tree farm in Arkansas.

Rogers

• Deck the Hall and Walls with Art by Local Artists -- Art on the Bricks will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, in downtown Rogers. A shopping experience that celebrates locally owned businesses with a Shop NWA theme and includes a special showcase of art, crafts, and music by regional artists and musicians as well as open house receptions. This month take family photos with Santa Clause from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marketing Main Street located at 112 S 2nd Street. In addition to extended hours in retail shops, art galleries and pop-up art exhibits are scheduled from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can see an interactive map of participating locations at artonthebricks.com.

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31, from 6-10 p.m. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Rd. For more information go online to riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Springdale

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities will be available. Tickets: $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. The event will be on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Springdale Civic Center located at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd.

McDonald County

• The Goodman Christmas parade is Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

• Southwest City Christmas parade is Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

•••

Email your holiday event to [email protected]