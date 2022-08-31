Wishing Spring Craft Fair returning in October

Last year when the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Fair sponsored by Artisans Alliance was cancelled some of the disappointed exhibitors took matters into their own hands and created a new, smaller fair on the grounds of Wishing Spring Gallery, Pearl Williamson, gallery manager said.

It did so well, they decided to do it again.

On Oct. 14 and 15, tents, food trucks and music will take over the outdoor grounds of the gallery from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and everyone is welcome to come and shop. The gallery is located on McNelly Road, close to the intersection of McNelly and Highway 71B.

"It did pretty good last year," Williamson said. "This year will be a little bit bigger."

Because it was the first year, last year's exhibitors were all members of Artisans Alliance, the former Village Art Club. The group runs Wishing Spring gallery as a coop. This year the new festival is open to all exhibitors, but the show is still juried. Only handmade items will be allowed, she said.

But few exhibitors have been turned away, Williamson explained, probably because they know the reputation of the gallery for authentic arts and crafts when they apply.

So far there are exhibitors selling jewelry, woodworking, pottery and fabric arts, she said.

Cathy Chanin and her husband Larry are returning for their second year as exhibitors. They enjoyed last year's experience.

"It was wonderful. We had a good time," she said, "although the rain was annoying."

Many of her customers said they came to Bella Vista looking for the big fair on Forrest Hills Boulevard and were happy to find at least some of their favorite vendors at the Gallery.

"It was very nice. They understood we had to cancel," Chanin said. In 2021, the official reason for the cancellation was covid fears, although it was a permanent cancellation.

Cathy Chanin is a quilter. She also sells other fabric art and French beaded flowers. She said whenever she travels overseas, she picks up authentic crafts and tries her hand.

Larry Chanin is a wood worker and also makes lighted trees using wire.

"I have found people enjoy meeting the artists," she said.

It's also nice to be on the gallery grounds. She reminds customers to go inside and see what else is available. The smaller-sized venue makes shopping easier for older customers.

Cathy Chanin said parking wasn't a problem last year because the festival organizers had permission to use other parking lots in the area. She believes that will happen again this year and the group may be able to offer a golf cart shuttle from parking lots across the street.

Williamson expects this festival will do better than 2021. Recently, the second big craft fair in Bella Vista at Spanker Creek was cancelled and Wishing Spring is on the way to where the Spanker Creek fair was held. The gallery has always done well during the regional craft fair weekend, she said. She believes this year will be even better.

There is still space for a few more vendors, Williamson said. The application is on the website wishingspringgallery.net.