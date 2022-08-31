Vest is new principal at Cooper Elementary

Josh Vest, the new principal at Cooper Elementary School, loves his job and hopes to expand partnerships in the Bella Vista community.

He most recently worked 13 years in the Bentonville School District as principal of Gateway Alternative School and also helped start the district's virtual school right before the pandemic started. Before that he was an English teacher at Bentonville High School for nine years.

He attended the University of Arkansas where he earned a degree in English, and then earned his master's in teaching there.

Vest said the main reason he entered the field of education was to help children and also because of the variety of experiences it offers.

"You've got new challenges every day, every year," he said. "You can make a difference in a kid's life, and that has been enjoyable both in the classroom as a teacher and as an administrator."

He thought it would be a bit of a transition from secondary education to elementary, however, it has been a good fit, he said.

"I'm really excited. I've loved it every single day," he said.

He said he believes it is important for children to have an authentic experience in the classroom and that education should be challenging. Teachers should work to close gaps in learning and to extend and enrich learning for students that need to go a little further, he said. He believes technology has an important place in school and he feels strongly about arts integration in core subjects.

"It's a fantastic school," he said of Cooper Elementary.

He plans to learn more about the school and see where there is room for improvement. He said the school is fortunate to be part of the Bentonville School District while also being the only school in Bella Vista, where it has strong community ties. He hopes to expand partnerships within the community, he said.

"The community has been incredible," he said. "Just a really, really awesome response from the community." He added the school has a great PTO that he enjoys working with.

Vest said he hopes to improve communications through social media and video to share with the community what is going on in the school.

He plans to have students know who he is and does not like spending all his time in the office, he said. He wants to get to know students and parents as much as possible and has already enjoyed doing that.

A final goal is to make learning fun, he said.

"It's been a couple of stressful years for students, teachers and parents. I'm hopeful we can move past the pandemic era and make learning fun," he said.