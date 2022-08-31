Shoring up footbridge

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Workers with Rogers-based Crossland Construction Company, in conjunction with the Trailblazers trail building group, broke ground on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a project to repair the stream bank at the Lake Bella Vista Bridge, which had been damaged due to flooding earlier this year. Monday the crew poured concrete at the west entrance to the bridge. The trail on the east side will be gravel until the permanent alignment with the Razorback Greenway is constructed.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Workers with Rogers-based Crossland Construction Company, in conjunction with the Trailblazers trail building group, broke ground on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a project to repair the stream bank at the Lake Bella Vista Bridge, which had been damaged due to flooding earlier this year. Monday the crew poured concrete at the west entrance to the bridge. The trail on the east side will be gravel until the permanent alignment with the Razorback Greenway is constructed.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Workers with Rogers-based Crossland Construction Company, in conjunction with the Trailblazers trail building group, broke ground on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a project to repair the stream bank at the Lake Bella Vista Bridge, which had been damaged due to flooding earlier this year. Monday the crew poured concrete at the west entrance to the bridge. The trail on the east side will be gravel until the permanent alignment with the Razorback Greenway is constructed.

Bennett Horne