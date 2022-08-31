Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Brittany, Aug. 24, 2022

Low Team Net Twosome

A-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Ralph Trigg and Ken Bloese/Dave Prudhomme and Doug Mills (63)

Third -- Ralph Nimmer and John Flynn (64)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Randy Dietz and Jim Smith (65)

Second (3-way tie) -- Bill Magyar and Joe Jayroe/Paul Nelson and Michael Bahr/Dale Schofield and Blind Draw (68)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Jack Doyle and John Haynes (60)

Second -- Chet Campbell and Jim Sours (62)

Third -- Mitch Whittington and Gerald McGuffin (66)

D-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Steve Hacker and Merrill Johnson/Al Hvidsten and Mike Lehner (63)

Third--Phil Bode and Ben Solliday (66)