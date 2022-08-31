Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Brittany, Aug. 24, 2022
Low Team Net Twosome
A-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Ralph Trigg and Ken Bloese/Dave Prudhomme and Doug Mills (63)
Third -- Ralph Nimmer and John Flynn (64)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Randy Dietz and Jim Smith (65)
Second (3-way tie) -- Bill Magyar and Joe Jayroe/Paul Nelson and Michael Bahr/Dale Schofield and Blind Draw (68)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Jack Doyle and John Haynes (60)
Second -- Chet Campbell and Jim Sours (62)
Third -- Mitch Whittington and Gerald McGuffin (66)
D-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Steve Hacker and Merrill Johnson/Al Hvidsten and Mike Lehner (63)
Third--Phil Bode and Ben Solliday (66)