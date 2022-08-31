Riordan Hall announced 50 years ago

Fifty years ago this month, in August 1972, the Vista printed a sketch accompanied by an article headlined, "Kingsdale Recreation Building Planned." At that time Bella Vista Village, as Bella Vista was called prior to its incorporation as the city of Bella Vista in December 2006, was just 7 years old, having been opened in 1965.

The article stated, "Design and plans have been approved for the new recreation/community building scheduled for construction in the Kingsdale Center complex overlooking Kingsdale Golf Course. (Note: The Kingsdale Golf Course was renamed Kingswood after the Berksdale golf course was opened in 1978; the complex continued to be known as the Kingsdale Center complex.)

"John Riordan, president of the Bella Vista Country Club, said that a completion date of April 15, 1973, has been set for the building. (Note: In 1972, the organization known today as the Property Owners Association was then called the Bella Vista Country Club, which it had been named in 1965. The organization's name was changed to the POA in April 1973, so from then on, the name Bella Vista Country Club referred only to the Country Club building, not to the organization.)

"Included in the building will be a large auditorium with a seating capacity of 750, a meeting/card room, games room, snack bar, a therapeutic pool and exercise room for men and women, reading room, buffet serving line, and an outdoor barbeque area.

"One of the most attractive features of the building for retired members, according to Country Club Manager Daryl Drew, is the fact that there are no steps anywhere in the building or leading to the pool area.

"He said other convenience factors have been built in for the benefit of older members. A covered auto driveway leads to the building's entrance, and a covered walkway extends around the exterior. Restrooms will be constructed according to Arkansas Health Department standards for the handicapped."

Completion of the building didn't quite make the spring 1973 target date, instead it was opened in the fall of 1973. In his book, From Vision to Reality, Gil Fite wrote, "The cost finally reached $611,324 for the building and furnishings, but the Cooper Company contributed $400,000, reducing the cost to the POA to only $211,324 ... . At a meeting of the POA Board on Sept. 21, 1973, Harley Fryer suggested naming the new building after John Riordan (who was hired in 1968 as the first manager of the later named POA). According to Fryer, Riordan had done so much for the Village that such an action was most appropriate. John Cooper, Jr., seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously. The Board resolution said that the building would be known as 'The Riordan Building,' but the common name soon came to be Riordan Hall.

Next month Riordan Hall will be closed for a major renovation project with a planned reopening in the fall of 2023, 50 years after its original opening.

• • •

Xyta Lucas is co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Highway 71 (1885 Bella Vista Way) in Bella Vista. Hours are Wednesdays–Sundays, 1-5 p.m. with free admission. For more information call 479-855-2335 or visit bellavistamuseum.org.