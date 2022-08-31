POA Board talks policies, finances

At its regular session on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Property Owners Association's Board pf Directors approved two recommendations from the Rules and Regulations Committee, which reviewing all the POA policies. Both recommendations concerned the budgeting process and will need a second approval at next month's session.

Policy 7.03 concerns the budget approval process which has been used for the past several years, POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson reminded the board. The policy was changed to reflect the current practice.

Policy 8.14 was changed by a resolution over a decade ago, Judson said, but the policy itself was not changed. If approved the policy will reflect the resolution and limit changes if the scope of a project results in expenditures exceeding $250,00. Those changes must be approved by the board. However, the $250,000 limit was changed to $10,000 by a resolution several years ago. Now the policy will reflect the resolution.

"It was another great month," Stacie Higgins, finance director, told the board. Some areas that came in better than budget included lot sales, a la carte food sales, transfer fees and the RV park.

Water sales were also over budget.

"They just had a great month," she said about the water department although expenses were also up which, she said, is understandable.

The POA is ahead of the planned payments to repay funds to the water department, she said. The inter-department loan was necessary to help pay expenses related to the Trafalgar Road fire in 2019. Higgins said it may be able to complete those payments next year.

Most POA employees got a raise in August, but the numbers for salary and wages are still below budget because of a large number of open positions, Judson said. A jobs fair was scheduled for Aug. 30 in an effort to fill some of the open positions.

Each month during the POA board meetings, department directors recognize employees who went above and beyond their job description. Last week Rick Echols, lakes and fisheries superintendent, recognized three lake rangers. Both John Winslow and Carl Schmidt helped members suffering from heat related symptoms. While Winslow was flagged down on Lock Lomond, Schmidt stopped on his way into work to help a woman walking on Forest Hills Blvd. A third ranger, Nelson Brown, saw a mini-van on fire near Kingsland Road and two Bella Vista police officers trying to free an occupant. Although they managed to get the occupant out, both officers suffered from smoke inhalation and Brown pulled one officer away just before the tires on the vehicle exploded, saving him from further injury.

The board also approved the recommendations of the Charitable Giving Committee. Judson reminded the board that the governing documents specify only Bella Vista charities are considered as recipients of donations from the committe and the budget specified that $25,000 was available. The recommendations (and amounts) made by the committee include: Bella Vista Animal Shelter ($3,870); Bella Vista Recycling Foundation ($3,370); Bella Vista Library Foundation ($3,170); Bella Vista Community Concert Band ($2,930); Bella Vista Historical Society ($2,830); Bella Vista Community TV ($2,400); Bella Vista Courtesy Van ($1,800); Firefly Yoga Warriors ($1,130); Bella Vista Foundation ($1,000); Calico Cut-ups Quilt Guild ($1,000); Benton County Empty Bowls ($800); and NWA Women's Chorus ($700).