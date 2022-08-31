Pets of the Week

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is actually two pets -- sisters Venus and Serena -- who are approximately 5 months old and Huskey/Shepherd mixes. They are spayed, up to date on their vaccinations and doing pretty good with the process of becoming house broken. So far they are good with cats and other dogs. The shelter would like to keep them together, which would actually be easier for someone since these two like to entertain each other. Serena has a partially blue eye and has one ear that droops, making it easy to tell the apart. Their adoption fee is $60. For more information on Venus and Serena, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is actually two pets -- sisters Venus and Serena -- who are approximately 5 months old and Huskey/Shepherd mixes. They are spayed, up to date on their vaccinations and doing pretty good with the process of becoming house broken. So far they are good with cats and other dogs. The shelter would like to keep them together, which would actually be easier for someone since these two like to entertain each other. Serena has a partially blue eye and has one ear that droops, making it easy to tell the apart. Their adoption fee is $60. For more information on Venus and Serena, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is actually two pets -- sisters Venus and Serena -- who are approximately 5 months old and Huskey/Shepherd mixes. They are spayed, up to date on their vaccinations and doing pretty good with the process of becoming house broken. So far they are good with cats and other dogs. The shelter would like to keep them together, which would actually be easier for someone since these two like to entertain each other. Serena has a partially blue eye and has one ear that droops, making it easy to tell the apart. Their adoption fee is $60. For more information on Venus and Serena, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne