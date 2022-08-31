OPINION: Hide, run or fight?

There is hardly a day when something bad does not show up on my mobile phone. More likely than not, there are multiple shootings, killings and injuries that occupy the news. And, since guns are the most available and efficient means of injuring or killing someone, you may be sure they are the weapons of choice. Unfortunately, guns do not have a conscience, so anyone who happens to be in the line-of-fire is in immediate danger. Thus, anyone may be injured or killed, including men and women, young and old people, healthy and physically disabled individuals.

Almost every state has a "concealed carry" law which allows people to carry a concealed weapon, and too many states now have laws that allow people to carry weapons "openly." That means it is entirely possible to go out for dinner and have the people sitting in the next booth wearing guns. Interestingly, law enforcement officers do not appreciate this law, since it places deadly weapons in places where they should be restricted. And, people in business apparently don't appreciate their customers wearing guns when they shop, since that draws too much attention from everyone involved.

Some time ago, I was in a Wal-Mart store when a guy came through the checkout aisle wearing a large gun. I'm sure he was a very nice guy, since he was friendly and never created any sort of threat toward anybody; but he WAS wearing a gun. I was keeping a sharp eye on him when I suddenly noticed that all of the store's leadership also was keeping a sharp eye on him. He was the center of attraction, and, I'm sure that if a bad person entered the store and started shooting, he would be his or her first target. It would seem to me that wearing a gun is mostly for show, and that people who actually know how to use them don't have to wave them around.

There used to be a lot of nice and safe places a person could go without fear of being scared or shot. We could go to the movies, our shopping places, churches and schools, and our parks without much fear at all. All of those places today have become locations where some terrible things have happened. So, what should we do?

First, I would suggest that everyone today should be especially vigilant. That means we do not just drive down the road, visit our favorite places, or frequent entertainment locations without keeping our senses open to our environment. Often, it is possible to recognize trouble even before it erupts.

Second, I suggest that we always have a plan of action in our minds no matter where we are. What are you going to do if you are watching a movie and someone starts shooting at you? What would you do if there were a serious incident while you were shopping for groceries? Have you talked with your children about what to do if there is a shooter at school? We teach one another the rules of the road, how to avoid dangerous animal attacks, and even to watch out for infected people; why not teach each other how to watch out for anyone who wants to do us harm? Frankly, utilizing the old method of "hide, run, or fight" whenever confronted with a shooter may be good advice, but it is far too late in most instances.

Third, I think we should always be thinking about a way to eliminate the threat to our lives before something ever happens. Sometime ago, our local police department had a community meeting about safety in our churches. I commend them for being proactive, but I regret the response from those attending. Too many people replied that apparently the answer was to simply make sure you are armed when you go to church. That's terrible advice. There are many good safety programs for our schools and churches that are available today, and it is wrong not to take advantage of them. The same goes for our personal protection, our homes, our children and everywhere else where there are people.

I am not so naïve to believe that following these suggestions will somehow prevent the violence we see in our country every day, but I do believe they are a start in the right direction. Although the use of handguns in the old West has been misdirected, there are three good reasons for not taking that route: (1) Handguns are too heavy to carry around comfortably, (2) Almost no one can hit anything with a handgun, and (3) Wearing a handgun is simply an invitation for someone to come along and shoot you. Why not go the other route and develop a society where you don't need a weapon?

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.