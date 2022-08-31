NICA helps young riders get into competitive biking

After organizations like Buddy Pegs get young riders going through their programs that teach bike balance and learning to pedal, those kids in grades 6-12 who want to pursue competitive mountain biking in Arkansas have the option through NICA, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Yes, it's organized competitive racing. But for League Director Terry Coddington, it's so much more.

"We are youth development on two wheels," he said. "I have the best job in the world. I get to impact kids and families all around the state of Arkansas through the sport of mountain biking."

NICA teams are both school- and community-based and are in place throughout the state – from DeQueen to northwest Arkansas to Jonesboro to Little Rock, Coddington said.

They love for teams to be affiliated with schools because of the impact on student athletes, Coddington said.

"But not every school administration is down for kids on mountain bikes," he said.

And so there exist community teams and composite teams, such as the team in Fayetteville. If there isn't a team available in a certain area, he will help that person find their closet team or maybe even start a new one. Coddington is intimately involved in getting teams running in communities that don't yet have one.

Seven or eight years ago, Coddington, of Conway, was working in the insurance industry with a passion of racing mountain bikes. He was involved in starting a NICA team in that area, which quickly grew to become one of the largest in the state. He started out as a coach, then became a coach trainer then director of that area and finally, his full-time gig now: league director for the state.

"Sure, it's competitive mountain biking," he said. "But we're not necessarily in the business of developing elite athletes."

Teams begin practicing in early July each year, and then races progress until the weather turns cold.

"Our first race is an all-girls race in Fort Smith, then time trials for everyone and then a four-race series," he said.

Locations of the races change each year, and for 2022 they are set for Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Mountain Home and Fayetteville. The popularity of the sport is making competition in the state challenging, Coddington said, because they can't find venues that are big enough to support the races.

"We are expecting over 900 kids this season at races. By the time you add families and volunteers ... we ran out of parking at the venue (in Fayetteville) where they held the (Cyclocross) World Championship," he said.

Their races are all-weekend events that are a lot of fun, he said. The pit zone where the team tents are located can sprawl four to six acres. Tents go up on Saturday and races are all day Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. After awards are presented, it's usually 6 p.m. when they start clearing out.

Coddington said he sees the families become more invested in the sport and their children along the way. They offer ability-based racing, because of the growth of the sport and, in NWA specifically, the opportunity and access to ride trails.

"(In NWA) a seventh or eighth grader riding daily is much different than someone the same age in a different part of the state," he said.

But the sport is helping to change that, and to provide more opportunities in those areas that are lacking. In Conway, for instance, Coddington has witnessed the creation of more trails following the increase of kids on bikes.

The league sticks to mountain bikes, because of the risk management ability, Coddington said. There are certain procedures in place that dictate what trails or sections of trails they use during competitions. Sections of the Back 40 trails or the Tweety Bird trail are regular favorites in Bella Vista.

"What you see on social media is what people expect," he said, regarding some hesitancy for the sport.

The league offers what he called "challenge by choice," and courses don't feature obstacles that would be too much for riders. They also maintain coach-to-rider ratios and each coach is background checked and well-trained. A few coaches are teachers in schools, Coddington said, but about 97% of the nearly 300 coaches across the state are not affiliated with the schools.

"You cannot have kids on bikes without coaches on bikes," Coddington said. "Probably our most valuable asset is our coaches."

Cycling is a life sport, Coddington said, and they strive to build a scope of lifelong cyclists through the league. But when racing season is done, they don't quit.

"We love our athletes to be involved in other things, instead of just focusing on mountain biking," he said, adding their athletes alone have accumulated more than 7,000 hours of community service.

The pilot program Teen Trail Corps offers experience in trail maintenance and advocacy, along with leadership development opportunities.

"Mentors are partnered with applicants and community leaders. We teach them advocacy through things like letter-writing to legislators and how to attend meetings. We are bringing up the next generation of leaders," Coddington said.

Mountain biking is an individual sport with a team and community aspect. Nobody sits on the bench, Coddington said, and everyone contributes to the team. Racers are competing individually while also capturing points for the team.

Hours spent doing work outside competition also contributes to team points, such as trail maintenance volunteer hours.

Competitors need a mountain bike and a helmet, but if they don't have a bike the league has a loaner bike program.

"It's one of the largest in the country through the generosity of various donors," he said, adding that participants can apply for scholarships toward registration ($90 annually, plus $40 per race) or a bike. Only basic equipment is necessary – an entry-level aluminum hardtail bike will do, plus a helmet. Part of the experience includes learning ride safety and skills.

Coddington said the coaches can only take their athletes so far within NICA, and then the skills the athletes learn along the way help them to work harder "when the athlete says, 'I want to win a national championship.'"

And while national recognition is not their end goal, there are NICA competitors from our state that have gone on to compete and win on the national level.