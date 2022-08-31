Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (bellavistamuseum.org) or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 479-381-8546.

• October Wishing Spring Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40 (The Wishing Spring Gallery), is looking for past vendors of the Bella Vista Art & Craft Festival or newcomers to participate in this smaller event. Please email [email protected], or call 479-273-1798, or look up information on the website artisanalliance.net.

• The Property Owners Association has several volunteer positions open for the American Junior Golf Association Tournament to be held Labor day weekend, Sept 1-5, mornings only, at the Highlands Golf Course. Please contact Volunteer Chair Ruth Hatcher at [email protected] to sign up for the available times listed below.

Saturday, Sept. 3 -- Hole No. 7 Ball Spotter, start time 9:15 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 -- Hole No. 1 Ball Spotter, start time 7:45 a.m.; Hole No. 8 Ball Spotter (need 1), start time 9:30 a.m.; Green Side Marshal (need 2), start time 10 a.m.

• The Property Owners Association assessment increase vote is now in progress. Voting ends Oct. 4 and there is an Assessment Vote Results Meeting at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint the same day.

Sept. 1

• The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will host Jim Erwin to the Round Table on Sept. 1. Erwin will present a program on Jesse James: the Man, the Myth and the Movie. This program will look at the historic story of Jesse James, his role as a Civil War guerrilla fighter, post-war criminal and the legend that he would become both in his lifetime and to this day. The movie Jesse James, which was filmed in Pineville and southwest Missouri in 1938, will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum before the 7 p.m. presentation by Erwin. Due to the short time between the movie and the presentation, guests are invited to bring snacks or a carry-in dinner to eat during the movie. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Sept. 5

• Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Labor Day at Blowing Springs park.

Sept. 7

A draft of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association's new Five-Year Strategic Plan will be presented to members at an open meeting to be held at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall and will be one of the last functions to be held there before the facility closes for renovations. The meeting will also be live streamed.

Sept. 10

• Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Dr. There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join us. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities offered to homeowners and renters. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] She will contact those interested in attending with details.

• After two years of going virtual, the Shiloh Museum in Springdale is happy to announce the return of the Annual Ozark Quilt Fair. This in-person event, the 44th edition, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the museum's grounds. Registration to exhibit quilts in the fair is now open.

Sept. 22

• Building Relationships One Cup at a Time: Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

Sept. 24

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host a Dog Days of Summer event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsdale pool. The admission fee per dog is $10 with the money supporting the animal shelter. Stop in for hot dogs, swimming dogs and good times. Arvest and Crye-Leike are sponsoring the BBQ.

The rules: All dogs must be current on vaccinations, pool chemicals will be removed from the pool, pet owners are to bring towels for their dog and humans are not allowed to swim.