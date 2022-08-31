LETTER: Thanks to the POA, ACC

We'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of friendly and dedicated POA employees who work tirelessly to make Bella Vista such a wonderful place to live and play. Many are unseen but nevertheless so vital to keeping our amenities operating smoothly and safely. Kudos!

And while we're at it, let's also give the ACC credit for their efforts enforcing rules put in place decades ago to ensure our community maintains consistency in its appearance. Know their rules. Follow them. Can it be that hard?

Stu & Deb Sorensen

Bella Vista