Bella Vista Bluebird Society’s photo contest underway

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society (BVBBS) builds, installs and monitors almost 600 bluebird nesting boxes in Bella Vista, and since the founding of the BVBBS in 1980, the society has contributed to the fledging of over 50,000 new bluebirds.

Now that the bluebirds are at or near the end of this year's nesting season, the BVBBS is asking Bella Vista residents with bluebird boxes in their yard to let them know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged this year.

Society officials are asking residents to send their results by email to [email protected] or by calling/texting their counts to 847-951-1743.

The bluebirds will not be making any new nests this year, but if residents have eggs that are due to hatch and/or chicks that have not yet fledged, they are asked to wait to send their results until their box(es) are all empty.

The BVBBS will report its findings in The Weekly Vista and on the BVBBS Facebook page and website (bvbluebirds.com).

The society's photo contest, which is currently underway, ends on Thursday, Sept.15, so there is still time to enter. Rules and entry form can be found on the BVBBS website (bvbluebirds.com) under the About Us/Photo Contest tab. Former winners and entries also can be found on the website under Photos.

The BVBBS will also be holding its first Nature Expo at the Lake Avalon pavilion.

The events is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be joined by several local groups, including the Bella Vista Garden Club, Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club and the Master Naturalist Club. Lots of raffle prizes and information about local nature programs will be available at the event.