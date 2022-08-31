The Weekly Vista
Fall appliance pickup set for first week in October

Residents must schedule pickup in advance by Sept. 29 by Cassi Lapp City of Bella Vista Communications Director | August 31, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 3-7.

Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through noon on Thursday, Sept. 29. There are two ways for residents to register for the pickup. One is to email their name, address and type of appliance to be picked up to [email protected] The other is to call 479-876-1255, opt. 7.

No signups will be accepted after noon on Sept. 29.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

Call 479-876-1255 for more information.

